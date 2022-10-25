ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect sought in antisemitic attack on Williamsburg street, police say

By Mira Wassef
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched an 18-year-old man in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn Sunday, officials said.

The victim, dressed in Jewish garb, was hit in the back of the head while walking near Penn Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The victim’s religious hat and yarmulke were knocked to the ground.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

The suspect fled the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

