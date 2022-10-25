Suspect sought in antisemitic attack on Williamsburg street, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched an 18-year-old man in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn Sunday, officials said.

The victim, dressed in Jewish garb, was hit in the back of the head while walking near Penn Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The victim’s religious hat and yarmulke were knocked to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

