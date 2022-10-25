Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Early voting rolls out across the DMV
WASHINGTON - Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 Payment
Have you been struggling since the two-year lockdown? You or someone you know of low-income standing could qualify for help. Maryland has a program offering one-time payments of $1,000 to households. This money will go to residents affected by the pandemic.
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for $1,000 in Cash Assistance
Takoma Park residents can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000 as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Preparedness Efforts To Address lncrease In RSV, Potential COVID-19, Flu Surges
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—As hospitals in the region and across the country experience an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. “After meeting with our...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
fox5dc.com
Metro to begin issuing fare evasion citations next month
Metro has announced officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations next month following to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses. Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing citations on Nov. 1. It's part of Metro's ongoing campaign to deter fare evasion.
fox5dc.com
DCPS to sever ties with chartered school bus company after driver's DWI charge
WASHINGTON - D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee confirmed DCPS is now working to sever ties with Rome Charters LLC, the company that employed a driver who police say crashed a school bus with 44 students onboard while driving drunk. Parents tell FOX 5 that the kindergarten-aged students involved...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
WTOP
Montgomery Co. leaders issue urgent appeal to get flu, COVID boosters
Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
fox5dc.com
Wheaton Mall hosts 'Boosterama' clinics to help people get COVID-19 booster shots
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County officials are holding a series of "Boosterama" clinics to help get COVID-19 booster shots into more arms. The event dedicated to getting more people boosted against COVID-19 was held at Wheaton Mall on Saturday. In addition to this weekend's event, booster clinics will be held at the mall every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Early voting kicks off in Maryland
LANDOVER, Md. - With just 11 days left until Election Day, voters in Maryland began heading to the polls Thursday as early voting centers opened their doors across the state. Doors opened up at the Wayne Curry Sports and Learning Center in Landover at 7 a.m. and while there's been no long lines and no waits, there has been a steady stream of people coming to cast their ballots.
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
WTOP
Scammers using skimmers to get your debit and credit card info
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars taken through card skimmers that are turning up not just on ATMs or at gas stations, but in convenience and grocery stores. Lt. Joseph Bellino, who oversees the county police department’s...
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
FOX43.com
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
