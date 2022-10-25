ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

fox5dc.com

Early voting rolls out across the DMV

WASHINGTON - Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Metro to begin issuing fare evasion citations next month

Metro has announced officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations next month following to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses. Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing citations on Nov. 1. It's part of Metro's ongoing campaign to deter fare evasion.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Montgomery Co. leaders issue urgent appeal to get flu, COVID boosters

Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Wheaton Mall hosts 'Boosterama' clinics to help people get COVID-19 booster shots

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County officials are holding a series of "Boosterama" clinics to help get COVID-19 booster shots into more arms. The event dedicated to getting more people boosted against COVID-19 was held at Wheaton Mall on Saturday. In addition to this weekend's event, booster clinics will be held at the mall every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Early voting kicks off in Maryland

LANDOVER, Md. - With just 11 days left until Election Day, voters in Maryland began heading to the polls Thursday as early voting centers opened their doors across the state. Doors opened up at the Wayne Curry Sports and Learning Center in Landover at 7 a.m. and while there's been no long lines and no waits, there has been a steady stream of people coming to cast their ballots.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD

