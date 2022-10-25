Clorox is recalling millions of bottles of Pine-Sol products because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The bacteria, called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they pose “a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” according to the CPSC. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

23 MINUTES AGO