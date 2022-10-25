ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET 17

Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday...
KGET 17

Biden signs international climate deal on refrigerants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that are far more powerful than carbon dioxide. The Senate ratified the so-called...
The Independent

Firebombing targets migrants at processing centre in Dover

A man has firebombed a reception centre for small boat migrants in Kent.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to shore on Saturday.A spokesperson for Kent Police said the force was called at around 11.20am on Sunday.“Officers established...

