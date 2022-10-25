ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work

Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
OREGON STATE
New Jersey regulators approved the first round of licenses for new recreational weed companies

New Jersey regulators approved the first round of new licenses for recreational weed companies that weren't already growing and selling medicinal cannabis. The list of 18 includes two retailers in Gloucester Township. Jeff Brown, the executive director of the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission, called the approvals momentous and said the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
John Fetterman rallies at Temple University days after halting debate performance

PHILADELPHIA — With the neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania entering its final days, a determined-sounding Democratic nominee John Fetterman took aim at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally on the Temple University campus Saturday, and also acknowledged his stroke-related language difficulties. “You know the debate wasn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GOP candidate’s voting lawsuit targets Detroit 2 weeks before election

DETROIT — Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate to be Michigan's secretary of state, has filed a lawsuit, two weeks before Election Day, asking a judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office. The suit, which is unlikely...
DETROIT, MI
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral

Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the noontime gunfire Friday outside Destiny of Faith Church, where a funeral was being held was for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA

