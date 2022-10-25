Read full article on original website
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work
Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
New Jersey regulators approved the first round of licenses for new recreational weed companies
New Jersey regulators approved the first round of new licenses for recreational weed companies that weren't already growing and selling medicinal cannabis. The list of 18 includes two retailers in Gloucester Township. Jeff Brown, the executive director of the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission, called the approvals momentous and said the...
John Fetterman rallies at Temple University days after halting debate performance
PHILADELPHIA — With the neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania entering its final days, a determined-sounding Democratic nominee John Fetterman took aim at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally on the Temple University campus Saturday, and also acknowledged his stroke-related language difficulties. “You know the debate wasn’t...
GOP candidate’s voting lawsuit targets Detroit 2 weeks before election
DETROIT — Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate to be Michigan's secretary of state, has filed a lawsuit, two weeks before Election Day, asking a judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office. The suit, which is unlikely...
Homeownership grows more unaffordable as average new mortgage payment increases over 95%
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The average new mortgage payment for a home has almost doubled in South Florida over the past year as interest rates skyrocket. With interest rates double what they were at the beginning of the year, the typical monthly payment for a mortgage in South Florida is $2,452, a 96.5% increase, an analysis from Zillow shows.
YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Here’s a look at a few Ohio laws that help consumers seek justice
Although Betras, Kopp & Markota does not practice consumer law, people who have been ripped off or treated badly by companies regularly call into “Legally Speaking,” our weekly radio/Facebook Live broadcast, and ask what they can do to make things right. Fortunately, the Ohio General Assembly has enacted...
From farm to tee box: Get to know 2022 Golfweek Challenge Cup Captain Craig Hurlbert
Craig Hurlbert spent his summers with his grandfather on his farm in Montana. It was there that he not only was taught the game of golf, but life lessons that have propelled him to the highest places in both business and amateur golf. Hurlbert’s grandfather, Carl, immigrated from Denmark in...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the noontime gunfire Friday outside Destiny of Faith Church, where a funeral was being held was for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month.
