Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the noontime gunfire Friday outside Destiny of Faith Church, where a funeral was being held was for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO