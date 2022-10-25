Read full article on original website
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
Here Are Westminster Candidates’ Views on Fiscal Crisis, Political Divide, Development
Much is at stake for Westminster in this year’s election cycle. At the same time voters will decide whether to extend a sales tax increase measure – a financial lifeline for a city near bankruptcy – they’ll also pick a new round of elected officials for mayor and council districts 1 and 4.
In Reversal, Federal Judge Allows OC’s Emergency Homeless Shelter to Proceed in Santa Ana
In a reversal that’s now set the timeline back for homeless people needing refuge from the rain and cold, federal judge David O. Carter ruled last Friday that a county-sponsored cold weather shelter can proceed in Santa Ana despite city officials’ objections. It comes after Carter first put...
They’re Often in the Shadows of Elections. But Where Do Water District Candidates Stand on the Issues?
Water districts get among the least attention among local governments – yet they control the safety of tap water, the prices, maintain water delivery infrastructure and influence conservation efforts. So just where do the current candidates stand on issues like the drought, climate change, transparency and term limits?. The...
Here Are Garden Grove Candidates’ Views on Housing, Homelessness, and Resort
It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis. And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.
Should Anaheim Be Santa Ana’s Police Oversight Role Model?
Police oversight in some form or another is on the way for Santa Ana. And City Council members want it to have more teeth than Anaheim’s suggestions-bound police review board, despite limitations under Santa Ana’s city charter. “I certainly don’t want this to be a replica of the...
Disney’s PAC Continues Spending Big To Sway Voters in Anaheim
For years, Anaheim’s city council elections have been marked by massive resort interest spending – many of the same interests a recent FBI corruption probe touched on. This current election cycle has already seen large amounts of money spent on independent expenditures by resort-friendly political action committees – for political mailers and internet ads.
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
City Hired Investigators Find ‘Great Stuff’ in Anaheim Corruption Probe
Investigators say they have gathered significant information two months into a city-commissioned probe looking at alleged corruption and pay to play politics in Anaheim. And at Tuesday’s city council meeting, they made it clear to elected officials that they’re onto something. “The investigative team has conducted interviews, which...
Anger, Frustration Among OC’s Top Leaders Over Handling of Dana Point Harbor Overhaul Financing
Orange County leaders are lambasting their own staff publicly for ramming through a $328 million loan to overhaul Dana Point Harbor without proper time to vet the deal. County supervisors were told last week they could have more time to review a complicated financing package before they signed off. But...
San Clemente City Council Considers Replacing Controversial City Attorney
San Clemente could be getting a new city attorney following a heated city council meeting where a razor thin majority decided to open up bids for the city’s top legal job over increasing legal fees. Dissenting council members argued the move could cripple the city by removing their chief...
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
Fullerton Rejects Joining OC Fire Authority Despite Staffing Concerns Over Existing Department
Pressed for money, Fullerton city leaders decided to keep their fire department on Tuesday night, canceling plans to switch over to the OC Fire Authority after nearly a year of negotiations. “We’re looking at a solution to an affordability problem by recommending jumping into a more unaffordable situation,” said Councilman...
How Cypress Council Candidates Answer Questions on the Voting Rights Act, Electioneering Guidelines
Cypress residents will have the opportunity to vote for up to three candidates this November to serve on their City Council. Seven candidates, including one incumbent, are in the running for one of the three available seats. Out of the seven candidates, four responded to a general election questionnaire sent...
What Have Anaheim Investigators Found in The City Hall Corruption Probe?
Anaheim City Council members are slated to get a public update Tuesday on the city’s own corruption investigation looking into campaign finances and contracts – all stemming from an FBI corruption probe into city hall earlier this year. The council is also slated to discuss who’s responsible for...
How Orange Candidates Answer Key Questions on Mary’s Kitchen, Old Towne and Transparency
Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. What will the future of Orange and its leadership look like?. Voters in Orange this election year will be...
How Huntington Beach Candidates Answer Key Questions like Beach Traffic, Transparency, Housing
Ballots are about to arrive in Huntington Beach voters’ mailboxes for a local election that can impact everything from beach access to traffic to housing expansions. And the Huntington Beach City Council is about to get one of its biggest makeovers in years, with four new council members guaranteed to take their seats after the November election.
OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter
With cold weather creeping in and homeless deaths in the hundreds, county plans for a rainy season shelter in Santa Ana are now on ice. The roadblock: City of Santa Ana officials, who oppose hosting another county-sponsored emergency refuge in a Latino and working-class city they say has for years been a homeless repository for wealthier and whiter ones in south county.
