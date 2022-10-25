ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s PAC Continues Spending Big To Sway Voters in Anaheim

For years, Anaheim’s city council elections have been marked by massive resort interest spending – many of the same interests a recent FBI corruption probe touched on. This current election cycle has already seen large amounts of money spent on independent expenditures by resort-friendly political action committees – for political mailers and internet ads.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter

With cold weather creeping in and homeless deaths in the hundreds, county plans for a rainy season shelter in Santa Ana are now on ice. The roadblock: City of Santa Ana officials, who oppose hosting another county-sponsored emergency refuge in a Latino and working-class city they say has for years been a homeless repository for wealthier and whiter ones in south county.
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

