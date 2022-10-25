An eight-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the chairman of the Wyandot County Democratic Party are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Ohio's 5th Congressional District. Unlike other races featuring personal attacks, the contest between U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, (R., Bowling Green), and Craig Swartz, a Democrat from Upper Sandusky, is focused on the issues. The economy, inflation, tax and spending priorities, energy costs, and immigration are among the top issues being discussed by the candidates as the election approaches. In addition to being Wyandot County's Democratic party chairman, Mr. Swartz is a former Upper Sandusky city councilman from 2003-2007 and 2007 mayoral candidate and 2008 candidate for state representative. He lost in the primary.

WYANDOT COUNTY, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO