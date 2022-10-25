Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Lula faces off with Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff election watched globally
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges, in a runoff election Sunday.
British politicians demand investigation into report of Liz Truss phone hack
Following a report that Russian spies hacked former British Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone over the summer, politicians are demanding an investigation into the claim.
Rep. Latta faces Wyandot County's Swartz in 5th district
An eight-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the chairman of the Wyandot County Democratic Party are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Ohio's 5th Congressional District. Unlike other races featuring personal attacks, the contest between U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, (R., Bowling Green), and Craig Swartz, a Democrat from Upper Sandusky, is focused on the issues. The economy, inflation, tax and spending priorities, energy costs, and immigration are among the top issues being discussed by the candidates as the election approaches. In addition to being Wyandot County's Democratic party chairman, Mr. Swartz is a former Upper Sandusky city councilman from 2003-2007 and 2007 mayoral candidate and 2008 candidate for state representative. He lost in the primary.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.
