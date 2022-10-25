Read full article on original website
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: October 28, 2022
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
WLNS
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County public defender entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ for 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne. Payne is facing six counts of first-degree murder for the September killings of his wife and stepson, 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Payne...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday. According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly. Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and...
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old injured by gunfire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were responding to a shot spotter at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Teen indicted by grand jury on weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury did not file all the charges a Peoria teen was arrested on in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle earlier this month. The grand jury this week indicted Sentaries Farmer, 18, on two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2018 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of murdering his own father back in 2018. Mark Runyon was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Frank Runyon. In May of 2018, Peoria Police were called to a home on South...
1470 WMBD
Two more teens charged in violent vehicle theft at UnityPoint
PEORIA, Ill. — Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching and vehicle theft from earlier this week. It happened Monday night, when police say a group of juveniles violently attacked a woman on the UnityPoint parking deck, stole her purse, keys and her car.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police greet trick-or-treaters, give them inside look at law enforcement
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young trick-or-treaters filled their bags with candy from friends at the Peoria Police Department, and also were given a behind-the-scenes view of local law enforcement. The annual “Trick-or-Treat with Peoria Police” happened Friday evening. Families could explore police headquarters and kids could pick up their...
wcbu.org
'Love where you live:' Community leaders examine ways to emphasize, improve quality of life in Greater Peoria
How can the Greater Peoria region emphasize and improve the area's quality of life? That question was one of the big topics at last week’s Big Table gathering at the Peoria Civic Center. Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership, helped the...
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
1470 WMBD
Police chief concerned about growing number of crimes involving juveniles
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is concerned about the recent wave of crime in the area — especially, the fact that the city is now up to 22 homicides. But, the chief tells WMBD’s Craig Collins, just as concerning, is that a lot of the crime that’s been reported lately has involved juveniles.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
wcbu.org
One man dead in early morning shooting on Peoria's south side
The Peoria Police Department is investigating the 21st homicide of 2022. According to a news release, police officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the 2900 block of Seibold Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a man outside of a nearby home who had "apparent...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
