Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Related
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower
One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened.
Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
L.A. Weekly
Three Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 15 Freeway [Fontana, CA]
Three Pronounced Dead after Fiery Auto Collision near Sierra Avenue. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m., just south of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, the driver of a northbound vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. Upon arrival, California Highway Patrol officers found a...
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter.
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are injured in traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25
Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. in front of Rotolo Chevrolet in the 16600 block of South Highland Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers arrived to...
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
L.A. Weekly
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run on Magnolia Street [Westminster, CA]
Cyclist Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash on Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park. The accident occurred around 7:38 p.m., along Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park. According to Westminster Police, a man was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the male cyclist with serious injuries.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0