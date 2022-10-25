Get the Latest Strategies and Tips in RKL’s 2022 Year-End Tax Planning Guide

Image via RKL.

The year is almost over, which means it’s time to start thinking about your taxes. While the thought of filing your taxes may inspire stress or overwhelm for many, a painless tax season is possible, if you take the proper time to prepare. To help you get ready, professional services firm RKL, which has an office in Exton and locations throughout Pennsylvania, has published its 2022 year-end tax planning guide.

With all of the policy changes, tax credits, and deadline extensions that came about during the last few years, there are a lot of small pieces that can be forgotten when it comes time to do your taxes. The team at RKL has kept track of it all to help you feel confident going into tax time. The guide arms you with the necessary knowledge to succeed and highlights lesser-known tax strategies and opportunities to help you take on your next challenge.

Whether you’re filing individually or for your business, the tax guide is filled with helpful information, including:

2022 tax year figures and filings

State tax considerations for remote employees

Tax information for retirees

Expiration dates for provisions

International tax compliance guidance for individuals and businesses

Recent tax laws and proposed regulations