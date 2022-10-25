Read full article on original website
Related
Bilibili Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 5.73% down. Bilibili’s last close was $10.48, 88.33% below its 52-week high of $89.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.54% to $10.48. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Momo Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% down. Momo’s last close was $5.00, 64.27% under its 52-week high of $14.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Momo (MOMO) jumping 6.84% to $5.00. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Banco Bradesco Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.81% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.91, 25.38% under its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE ended with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) dropping 5.21% to $2.91. NYSE rose...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, AB InBev Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and AB InBev‘s pre-market value is already 6.44% up. AB InBev’s last close was $47.22, 30.47% under its 52-week high of $67.91. The last session, NYSE ended with AB InBev (BUD) falling 0.38% to $47.22. NYSE rose...
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
Zai Lab Stock 11.81% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab jumping 11.81% to $26.70 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
Check Point Stock 9.26% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Check Point (CHKP) rising 9.26% to $127.28 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 1.63% to $10,792.67. Check Point’s last close was $116.49, 22.14% under its 52-week high of $149.62. About Check Point. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. markets and supports products...
Bilibili Stock Drops By 37% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 37.86% in 21 sessions from $15.32 to $9.52 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.57% to $10,799.02, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close...
FAT Brands Stock Was 12.33% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FAT Brands rising 12.33% to $7.71 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
JD.com Stock Was 9.65% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com rising 9.65% to $41.42 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. JD.com’s last close...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Shopify Stock Was Up By 17.74% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify (SHOP) rising 17.74% to $34.22 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. Shopify’s last close was $29.06, 83.52% under its 52-week high of $176.29. About Shopify. Shopify Inc. is a commerce company that offers a commerce platform as...
NeuroMetrix Stock Over 39% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 39.86% in 21 sessions from $2.86 to $1.72 at 11:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.77% to $10,886.28, following the last session’s downward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.75,...
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 9.43% to $0.36 at 16:02 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $0.71 at 15.15, to $0.82 at 20:40 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.04% to $10,970.99, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
CBOE Drops By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.69% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, CBOE (VIX) is $27.41. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27.27 and 3.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $28.52.
Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 28.55% in 21 sessions from $32.26 at 2022-09-30, to $41.47 at 16:15 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.57% to $10,799.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
ServiceNow Stock 13.71% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with ServiceNow (NOW) jumping 13.71% to $416.64 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. ServiceNow’s last close was $366.41, 48.22% under its 52-week high of $707.60. About ServiceNow. ServiceNow, Inc. offers enterprise cloud computing services that define, structure, consolidate, manage,...
