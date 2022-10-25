A Broome County man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Oct. 21 in the town of Maine.

New York State Police at Endwell said Mark L. Truesdail, 65, of Endicott, was driving alone southbound on Route 26 when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch. An investigation revealed the car went airborne and struck several trees.

Troopers responded around 2:21 p.m. to state Route 26 for a report of a single-vehicle crash, state police said.

When a trooper arrived on the scene at around 2:21 p.m., the vehicle was upside down and Truesdail was still inside. Witnesses and members of Maine Ambulance assisted Truesdail, troopers said.

Truesdail was transported by Maine Ambulance to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, where he later died.

Remembering Mark Truesdail

According to his obituary , Truesdail was a former employee of the Children's Home in Binghamton. Calling hours will be held 11 a.m.-noon Friday at MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley, followed by a Celebration of Life. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire.

In his memory, donations can be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry, PO Box 155, Berkshire, NY 13736.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: State police: Endicott man killed in one-vehicle crash in Broome County town of Maine