explore venango
Featured Local Job: Delivery Driver
Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA. Kerle Tire is a family-owned business with a dedicated workforce delivering top-notch service to its customers. Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with 100% employer-paid medical, including family coverage....
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Truck Driver
UFP Parker is currently looking for a Local CDL Truck Driver. Are you tired of being on the road? Missing time at home with your family? With this position, you will be able to enjoy being home every night. Benefits and raise review are at 60 days. Requirements for this...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Residents File Complaint Against Developer; Calamar Responds
For Naomi Stewart and the other residents of Connect 55 Meadville, the past several months have been filled with uncertainty. "I am so mad at Calamar, (with) the way they have upset so many lives," said Stewart. "It's sad when money motivates more than the heart." Once their leases are...
explore venango
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co. Focuses on Improving Land, Lowering Costs
TIONESTA, Pa. – Last week, approximately one hundred people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs”. (Pictured above: Matt Havens, Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY, demonstrates how to monitor the soil health...
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
explore venango
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
explore venango
Alvin Glenn Roddy
Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born September 28, 1927, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Norman D. and Twila B. Rutherford Roddy. Mr....
2 winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops
PITTSBURGH — Two lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops were winners this week!. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday night drawing was sold by Lori’s Gifts in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Then, a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday’s...
explore venango
Lauren M. McCauley
Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night, October 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12). She was born on March...
eyeofthehurricane.news
Getting to Know Mr. M. Bongivengo
Mr. Bongivengo is a new teacher here at New Castle. He teaches on the Sr. High side. I had the pleasure of interviewing him for the school newspaper. Enjoy the interview. “I was born and raised right here in New Castle. I graduated from here in 2009. I played football, basketball, and baseball. Even participated in the school musical in 2009 called State Fair.
explore venango
Kathleen Susan Hanna
Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Coudersport, Potter County on December 6, 1958 to the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret (Iown) Hanna Finch. Kathy attended Oil City High School. As a young girl, she was an avid horseback-rider. Kathy...
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
explore venango
Shippenville Ambulance Service to Close Amid Staffing Crisis
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close effective February 1. (Photo courtesy PennCare.) The ambulance service is one of six of its kind remaining to serve Clarion County. After its closure, only Clarion Hospital, East Brady, Emlenton, Knox, and Southern Clarion Ambulance Service will remain. State...
wccsradio.com
FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING
No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County hires new director for Bureau of Elections
Butler County has hired Chantell McCurdy as director of its Bureau of Elections, just in time to oversee the general election Nov. 8. McCurdy has spent the last five years working as a registrar in the bureau. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Penn State University. She succeeds Aaron Sheasley, who left the position nearly six months ago.
explore venango
West Forest Homecoming King, Queen Announced
TIONESTA, Pa. – The West Forest Homecoming king and queen were crowned earlier this month during the high school’s dance. (Pictured Ty Brown and Leah Wagner.) The 2022 Homecoming festivities at West Forest were sponsored by Student Council. This year’s theme was the Roaring ’20s. The...
explore venango
Robert E. Young
Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness. Born May 5, 1931, in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Paul & Geneva Piper Young and was a graduate of Oil City High School.
