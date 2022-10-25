Twin bombs struck Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital city on Saturday, killing 100 and injuring another 300, inciting pleas for international help from the African nation. The attack was launched by the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabab militant group, according to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, which he says targeted the education ministry. The blasts occurred right after each other, with the first striking the education ministry, and the second detonating as medical teams attempted to treat the aftermath of the first explosion, according to Reuters, decimating buildings, traffic and crowds in its wake. Mohamud, who has been in office for five months, has declared “total war” on the al-Shabab group, after an August attack conducted by the jihadists killed at least 21 people. “The bombings were a message sent by the militants to show that they are still alive, despite the fact that they were defeated in battlefield by government forces,” President Mohamud said Sunday after visiting the scene.Read it at BBC

