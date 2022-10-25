ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
Spalding County investigators searching for supposed vape thief

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Spalding County investigators said he's wanted for a recent theft, and they need help identifying him. Deputies said they believe the suspect in the photos may have stolen several vape pens from the One Stop on North Expressway around 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Atlanta police arrest carjacking suspects after high-speed chase

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a chase involving carjacking suspects ended with their arrests in northwest Atlanta. Aerial footage from an APD Aviation Unit and polite officer body cameras showed the intense events unfold. Atlanta police said officers were pursuing a recently carjacked 2018 Toyota Corolla at around 6 p.m....
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
