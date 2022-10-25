Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County investigators searching for supposed vape thief
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Spalding County investigators said he's wanted for a recent theft, and they need help identifying him. Deputies said they believe the suspect in the photos may have stolen several vape pens from the One Stop on North Expressway around 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting suspects seen on video running across busy street, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for two men seen running away from the scene of a shooting on surveillance video. Police shared the video, taken on Oct. 17 on Spencer Street. Police believe two men seen running across the street are connected to a shooting in the area. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police arrest carjacking suspects after high-speed chase
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a chase involving carjacking suspects ended with their arrests in northwest Atlanta. Aerial footage from an APD Aviation Unit and polite officer body cameras showed the intense events unfold. Atlanta police said officers were pursuing a recently carjacked 2018 Toyota Corolla at around 6 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones of man killed trying to stop a thief remember him as a ‘protector’
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Friends and family of 54-year-old Dean Phillips said the way he died shows the courage with which he lived. Phillips, a father of five, was shot by a man he had confronted who was trying to break into cars in the parking lot of the iconic Manuel’s Tavern in Northeast Atlanta Thursday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say
A woman was killed Friday morning in College Park after she was shot in the head at a gas station, police said.
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. Atlanta Police Officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Comments / 2