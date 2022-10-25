ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Tighty Whitey Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St., is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Spooky Kenosha pumpkin patch raising $50,000 for local charities

KENOSHA, Wis. — Outside on Halloween in Kenosha, the decorations are frightening, featuring werewolves, caskets, and bones. But at the home of Dr. Kris Peterson, pumpkins have taken over the garage. “They (the kids) are like ‘of course you have bones and skeletons, you’re a chiropractor,'” said Peterson....
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Unified School Board OKs budget including significant drop in tax rate

The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has approved a 2022-23 fiscal budget which includes a tax levy of $84,099,728, down more than 6 percent. The tax levy and mill rate are set to be lower in 2022-23, with the levy at $84,099.72, a drop of more than $5.95 million from the 2021-22 levy of $89,696,473.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios

MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced

This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
KENOSHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Today’s events for Saturday, Oct. 29

It’s National Cat Day … though Mr. Whiskers told us EVERY DAY is Cat Day! Now go and clean out his litter box, please. All families are welcome to the Super Saturday Trunk or Treating on 63rd Street, noon to 2 pm today. Children will collect candy in the Uptown Brass Center area, 1901 63rd St. There will be prizes for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. This is a free community event.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list

MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday, including six first-degree intentional homicide counts. Two of the people he killed were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
MUSKEGO, WI

