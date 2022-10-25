Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha business in Uptown neighborhood: 'Going to be a bright light'
KENOSHA, Wis. - It is a shop that has everything you need – and its grand opening marks a new beginning for a Kenosha neighborhood. "We really think that it’s going to be a bright light," said Vicki Seebeck, general manager of Coopers Uptown. In the heart of...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Legislative Report: Wisconsin Not on the Hook For as Much if Kenosha Casino Opens
A new report says Wisconsin shouldn’t have to pay $240 million if a new casino opens in Kenosha. The report from the Legislative Reference Bureau says the cost to the state is not as big under the latest gambling compact with the Forest County Potawatomi as it was under the last.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Tighty Whitey Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St., is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Spooky Kenosha pumpkin patch raising $50,000 for local charities
KENOSHA, Wis. — Outside on Halloween in Kenosha, the decorations are frightening, featuring werewolves, caskets, and bones. But at the home of Dr. Kris Peterson, pumpkins have taken over the garage. “They (the kids) are like ‘of course you have bones and skeletons, you’re a chiropractor,'” said Peterson....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Unified School Board OKs budget including significant drop in tax rate
The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has approved a 2022-23 fiscal budget which includes a tax levy of $84,099,728, down more than 6 percent. The tax levy and mill rate are set to be lower in 2022-23, with the levy at $84,099.72, a drop of more than $5.95 million from the 2021-22 levy of $89,696,473.
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
wtmj.com
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Brewtown Tales: New historical book by John Gurda shares more stories of Milwaukee’s people and places
Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames over the years, from the Midwest’s “Brewtown” to America’s “Cream City.” But none have been more telling than the “City of Stories” for those who know its secrets. No one tells those stories better than...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced
This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
National Geographic Says Milwaukee Is One of the ‘World's Best Destination' Spots for 2023. Here's Why
Travels far and near are highlighted in National Geographic's annual roster of must-see destinations -- and one of the top places to explore in 2023 happens to be in the Midwest. Milwaukee landed on the magazine's "25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023" list, joining a breadth of locations like...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Saturday, Oct. 29
It’s National Cat Day … though Mr. Whiskers told us EVERY DAY is Cat Day! Now go and clean out his litter box, please. All families are welcome to the Super Saturday Trunk or Treating on 63rd Street, noon to 2 pm today. Children will collect candy in the Uptown Brass Center area, 1901 63rd St. There will be prizes for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. This is a free community event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday, including six first-degree intentional homicide counts. Two of the people he killed were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
