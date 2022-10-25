Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is “not based on actual events” says developer
Modern Warfare 2’s full release launched worldwide today (October 28) and in the midst of the excitement, the game’s narrative director Brian Bloom is keen to confirm that the game is “not based on actual events” despite some similarities. Heard by PCGamesN during an interview, Bloom...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ crossplay can’t be disabled for Xbox and PC users
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans who choose to play on Xbox or PC have found that the option to disable crossplay is missing from the game. On the PlayStation versions of Modern Warfare 2, entering the settings menu sees the user faced with a crossplay toggle as well as a crossplay communications toggle at the top of the list of options. For Xbox and PC players, these options are missing entirely.
NME
Brockhampton announce new album ‘The Family’
Brockhampton have announced new album called ‘The Family’. Earlier this month Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract reassured the group’s followers that a new album was on the way and will be released before the end of 2022. Now, the group have confirmed that ‘The Family’ will arrive on...
NME
‘Overwatch 2”s first balance patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra and more
Blizzard has released the details for Overwatch 2‘s first big patch and it addresses some overpowered heroes. As the latest patch notes detail, the developer has decided to mainly focus on hero adjustments for this upcoming update and will bring some tactical changes to “standout” heroes like D.Va, Zarya, Genji, and Sombra.
NME
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ ping system disabled to combat “wallhack” bug
Infinity Ward has quietly disabled Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s ping system in order to combat “wallhack” cheaters. As reported by Eurogamer, it looks like the developer has responded to reports of a ping system bug where you can ping an enemy during the death screen transition and the marker lasts for the rest of the game.
NME
BTS star Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ is a galaxy-gazing Coldplay collab full of wide-eyed romanticism
Just over a year ago, two of the world’s biggest bands joined forces for a piece of boundary-busting pop. ‘My Universe’, a joyous burst of positivity, brought together Coldplay and BTS, artists the world at large would more readily separate than accept the similarities between them. Like the story in the song itself, though, the two defied the idea they weren’t “supposed to be together”, as Chris Martin once termed it. A sweet friendship blossomed that has now delivered another heartfelt song.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ gets PC patch to tackle performance issues
Gotham Knights, from developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal, has been patched on PC in a bid to tackle the game’s performance issues, with a console patch planned later this week. Fans were disappointed to find that Gotham Knights had a wide array of technical issues when it launched...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will later add Deadpool, Venom and more
Developer Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will later add Deadpool, Venom and more to the game. In a new blog post shared on 2K‘s website, it was revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be getting a season pass which will include access to additional Marvel characters.
NME
Henry Cavill is a ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ superfan
In a recent interview, The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been speaking about his love of Total War: Warhammer 3. In the interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Cavill was asked how much time he’s been spending gaming recently (via, PC Gamer). “A fair amount – and when I say ‘a fair amount’ that probably means a lot for those who don’t game” he said, to which Horowitz joked, “Just four hours a day.”
NME
Red Velvet comeback confirmed, new music arriving in November
Red Velvet will stage a comeback and release new music later this year. Earlier today (October 28), South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Red Velvet are preparing to release a new album in November. SM Entertainment later responded to the report by confirming that the group are gearing up to release new music by the end of November, as translated by Soompi.
Comments / 0