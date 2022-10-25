Gwynedd Mercy University President Deanne H. D’Emilio Named PBJ Woman of Distinction

Gwynedd Mercy University president Deanne H. D'Emilio earned her title as Philadelphia Business Journal's 2022 Woman of Distinction. Image via Gwynedd Mercy University.

Gwynedd Mercy University’s President Deanne H. D’Emilio earned the title of Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2022 Woman of Distinction.

The publication’s program celebrates women who are trailblazers and tenacious leaders with a vision at their respective institutions.

D’Emilio was selected from a pool of almost 300 nominees and joins 35 women from the region.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, as well as in a special print edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal the following day.

“Having the opportunity to bring my vision for transformative and innovative education to life alongside the dedicated educators, administrators, and students of GMercyU is not only a tremendous responsibility, but an incredible honor,” said D’Emilio.

Recently, she initiated the university’s sale of East Campus for $31.5 million in 2022. The university also negotiated the sale of 15 acres on the north end of campus to the St. Charles Borromeo Seminary so it can relocate its campus to Gwynedd Valley.

Earlier this year, GMercyU received the largest gift in its history: a transformational $10 million from the Maguire Foundation to help fund the construction of the state-of-the-art Frances M. Maguire Healthcare Innovation Campus.

“As we approach our 75th Anniversary and prepare for the launch of a comprehensive campaign, I am excited by the many opportunities to move GMercyU forward in achieving our vision of becoming the Catholic University leader in professional and healthcare education,” said D’Emilio.

Before her role at GMercy U, D’Emilio served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Carlow University. She created a division of online and digital learning, launched more than a dozen programs, and forged partnerships across various entities to benefit students and develop an enrollment pipeline.

Prior to that D’Emilio served as Dean of the School of Management and Dean of the Graduate School at Carlow University.

D’Emilio began her career at Mount Aloysius College, where she developed and chaired the Legal Studies program. She also served as Associate Academic Dean and Division Chair of Humanities, Social Science, and Professional Studies.

D’Emilio has been recognized previously with outstanding teaching and advising awards and presented on the restructuring of general education at Carlow to the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

An attorney, she also served as an Arbitrator of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.