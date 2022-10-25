ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Final Regular Season High School Football Standings

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXtBt_0ilm65nZ00

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

SCHOOLALLCONF

** Clear Fork9-17-0

* Highland7-36-1

* Galion6-45-2

* Ontario6-43-4

* River Valley5-53-4

* Shelby5-53-4

Marion Harding1-91-6

Pleasant1-90-7

** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier

  • Friday's Playoff Games
  • River Valley at Sandusky Perkins
  • Definance Tinora at Highland
  • Upper Sandusky at Clear Fork
  • Galion at Bellevue
  • Ontario at Mansfield Senior
  • Shelby at West Holmes

Northwest Central Conference

SCHOOLALLCONF

** Waynesfield-Goshen10-07-0

* Upper Scioto Valley8-26-1

* Hardin Northern6-45-2

* Elgin5-54-3

Ridgemont4-63-4

Ridgedale3-72-5

Perry1-91-6

Crestline0-100-7

** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier

  • Friday's Playoff Games
  • Elgin at Beverly Fort Frye
  • North Central at Waynesfield-Goshen
  • Hardin Northern at Antwerp
  • Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

SCHOOLALLCONF

** Centerburg9-17-0

* Danville8-26-1

* Fredericktown6-44-3

*Loudonville6-44-3

* Mount Gilead6-44-3

* Northmor5-52-5

East Knox2-81-6

Cardington1-90-7

** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier

  • Friday's Playoff Games
  • Northmor at Bellaire, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
  • Mount Gilead at Worthington Christian
  • Windham at Danville
  • Columbus Academy at Centerburg
  • Fredericktown at Eastwood
  • Rock Hill at Loudonville

Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division

SCHOOLALLCONF

** Urbana8-25-0

* North Union7-33-2

* Graham5-53-2

Benjamin Logan4-63-2

Indian Lake1-91-4

Northwestern1-90-5

** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier

  • Friday's Playoff Games
  • North Union at Coldwater
  • Graham at Urbana

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Times

OHSAA football state championships schedule, tickets announced

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games December 1, 2 and 3 in Canton are now on sale, and the OHSAA has also announced the schedule for finals weekend. All seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of...
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy