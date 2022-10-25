Final Regular Season High School Football Standings
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
SCHOOLALLCONF
** Clear Fork9-17-0
* Highland7-36-1
* Galion6-45-2
* Ontario6-43-4
* River Valley5-53-4
* Shelby5-53-4
Marion Harding1-91-6
Pleasant1-90-7
** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier
- Friday's Playoff Games
- River Valley at Sandusky Perkins
- Definance Tinora at Highland
- Upper Sandusky at Clear Fork
- Galion at Bellevue
- Ontario at Mansfield Senior
- Shelby at West Holmes
Northwest Central Conference
SCHOOLALLCONF
** Waynesfield-Goshen10-07-0
* Upper Scioto Valley8-26-1
* Hardin Northern6-45-2
* Elgin5-54-3
Ridgemont4-63-4
Ridgedale3-72-5
Perry1-91-6
Crestline0-100-7
** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier
- Friday's Playoff Games
- Elgin at Beverly Fort Frye
- North Central at Waynesfield-Goshen
- Hardin Northern at Antwerp
- Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
SCHOOLALLCONF
** Centerburg9-17-0
* Danville8-26-1
* Fredericktown6-44-3
*Loudonville6-44-3
* Mount Gilead6-44-3
* Northmor5-52-5
East Knox2-81-6
Cardington1-90-7
** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier
- Friday's Playoff Games
- Northmor at Bellaire, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
- Mount Gilead at Worthington Christian
- Windham at Danville
- Columbus Academy at Centerburg
- Fredericktown at Eastwood
- Rock Hill at Loudonville
Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division
SCHOOLALLCONF
** Urbana8-25-0
* North Union7-33-2
* Graham5-53-2
Benjamin Logan4-63-2
Indian Lake1-91-4
Northwestern1-90-5
** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier
- Friday's Playoff Games
- North Union at Coldwater
- Graham at Urbana
