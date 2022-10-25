ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits

The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population.Image via iStock.

Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along with several Bucks County officials, have set up a.research initiatives to monitor Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) in the local rabbit population. The disease is killing hares and rabbits that are native to the area, a concern for hunters and the local ecosystem.

“All Pennsylvanians are asked to help monitor for RHDV2, reporting any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the same location and at the same time with an unknown cause of death,” said Travis Lau, a press secretary for the state Game Commission.

hunters will have a special place in the research, as they are in constant interaction with the animals during hunting season.

Read more about the disease at The Reporter.

Tom Gannon
5d ago

gee I wonder if it has anything to do with you total idiots allowing Farmers to spray poison on the ground every year? it's okay that it's killing humans,we just don't want it killing rabbits. amazing how the Amish can grow beautiful crop without using poison but these other idiots have to use it to the detriment of their fellow neighbors.

