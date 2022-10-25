ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

Council rejects mayor’s choice to head Education Committee over King

City Council rejected by a 29-18 vote an attempt by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to install Uptown Ald. James Cappleman (46th) to head the Committee on Education in its Oct. 26 meeting. The proposed appointment bypassed Ald. Sophia King (4th), the vice chair of the committee and acting chair following the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation

It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fourteeneastmag.com

Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago

With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman and former cop working to end police suicides

CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer and current alderman is working to put an end to police suicides. Alderman Anthony Napolitano is calling for three City Council committees to hold a hearing to discuss using alternative treatments for suicide prevention and PTSD. The two treatments are not currently covered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police

CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
CHICAGO, IL

