Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes city ordinance giving herself a raise
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance giving herself a 5% annual raise this week. The raise is meant to adjust for inflation and the mayor could opt out.
Lightfoot proposes annual pay raise for Chicago’s mayor capped at 5%
Chicago’s mayor hasn’t gotten a pay raise since 2006. Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot have all been paid $216,210 a year, but Lightfoot is proposing the raise be capped at 5% for the position.
Chicago mayoral politics take center stage at city council meeting over vote for education chair
A routine city council meeting suddenly turned testy when the mayor called for a vote to install retiring Alderman James Cappleman into the vacant position of chairman of the Education Committee.
In Chicago, handguns turned into high-capacity machine guns fuel deadly violence
A thumbnail-size "switch" turns a gun from semi-automatic to automatic. Authorities see a correlation between an uptick in mass shootings and the rise of switch-equipped guns and extended magazines.
hpherald.com
Council rejects mayor’s choice to head Education Committee over King
City Council rejected by a 29-18 vote an attempt by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to install Uptown Ald. James Cappleman (46th) to head the Committee on Education in its Oct. 26 meeting. The proposed appointment bypassed Ald. Sophia King (4th), the vice chair of the committee and acting chair following the...
Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation
It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Former prosecutor details new law
The controversy around the SAFE-T Act has focused on the elimination of cash bail. However, a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect of the new law.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fourteeneastmag.com
Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago
With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police urge residents to make 'good decisions' this Halloween weekend
CHICAGO - Halloween is just days away, with many celebrations being held over the weekend. On Thursday, Chicago leaders gathered to promote their annual safety tips and it starts with city residents. Officials are urging everyone to keep watch on their own blocks and speak up if anything suspicious is...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
fox32chicago.com
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman and former cop working to end police suicides
CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer and current alderman is working to put an end to police suicides. Alderman Anthony Napolitano is calling for three City Council committees to hold a hearing to discuss using alternative treatments for suicide prevention and PTSD. The two treatments are not currently covered...
SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police
CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
fox32chicago.com
CTA chief says Ghost Bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council
CHICAGO - CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. shot down the idea of bringing conductors back to trains, saying it wouldn’t serve a purpose other than being "additional eyes and ears" watching for crime. "Conductors were removed from CTA for a reason a long time ago, and I don’t have...
DuPage County Board chairman candidates hit airwaves to convince voters in tight race
Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy and current board member Greg Hart are in a hotly-contested race to be DuPage County Board chairman.
Migrants bused to Chicago will not be housed in vacant Woodlawn school, says mayor
It's she-said, she-said with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) about a plan to house hundreds of migrants bused to Chicago from Texas at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn. In an email to constituents on Monday, the alderwoman wrote that she learned at an Oct....
