COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High football team has already made history with its second consecutive 8-1 season and will take its eight-game winning streak into the postseason as the Kahoks meet Bradley Bourbonnais in a first round IHSA Class 7A playoff game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Kahok Stadium. The game will be livestreamed on the Kahok Sports Network channel on YouTube, with Todd Duke on the call.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO