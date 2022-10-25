Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Six Additional Voting Centers Open in San Mateo County
Six additional voting centers have opened Saturday in San Mateo County, according to the county elections department. The voting centers are in Burlingame, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and San Carlos respectively and will join the three centers opened on Oct. 11 in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area
Doctors Reach Tentative Agreement With Santa Clara County, Cancel Strike
South Bay doctors have reached a tentative agreement with Santa Clara County. Last week, 450 physicians, dentists, and podiatrists announced they were going to walk off the job next month over staffing issues. They said there are not enough employees at the Sprawling County Hospital Complex, leaving them so overworked,...
NBC Bay Area
Nasal Spray Can Stop Deadly Drug Overdoses, So Why Isn't It on Every School Campus?
California Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond is taking action after an NBC Bay Area Investigation exposed a potential safety risk inside schools, threatening hundreds of thousands of students across the state. In surveying the largest school districts in the Bay Area, the Investigative Unit discovered just how few schools are...
NBC Bay Area
SF City Leaders React Following Paul Pelosi Attack
San Francisco city leaders are reacting after Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday that his department is working in partnership with the FBI, U.S. Capitol police, the U.S. Attorney and the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office. Scott told NBC...
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: San Francisco Propositions D and E on Affordable Housing
In San Francisco, two competing ballot measures, Propositions D and E, are promising to cut through red tape and get affordable housing built more quickly. They sound similar on the surface, but they have some key differences. Proposition D. Proposition D comes from Mayor London Breed, and most of its...
NBC Bay Area
Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy
A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
Man attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station.Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station.Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim.Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.The located victim was injured and alert. They were taken to the hospital and placed under involuntary 5150 hold.According to California state law, a person who may be a danger to themselves or others as a result of a mental health disorder can be taken into custody for up to 72 hours for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.There was no evidence of foul play.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man's Elaborate Haunted House Tradition Returns From Pandemic Pause
For the past 22 years, Bob Schiro and his "Boo Crew" have built haunted houses from scratch for the benefit of their San Jose community. Each year, the crew picks a new theme and then builds an entirely new, multi-story structure from the ground up to reflect it. Every year,...
NBC Bay Area
City of San Jose Asks Families Stay Vigilant This Halloween Amid Pedestrian Accidents
The city of San Jose is asking parents to take extra measures this weekend as the city reaches an all-time high in pedestrian accidents. With 56 traffic deaths so far this year, and more than half of them pedestrians, vigilance this Halloween is key. “We just kinda stay in the...
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
NBC Bay Area
Civil Corruption Trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Now in Hands of Jury
The civil corruption trial against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is now in the hands of the jury. Though not a criminal trial, it's being run like one. So, the sheriff will serve no jail time with a guilty verdict, but she is fighting to keep her job until the very end.
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
NBC Bay Area
Housing Rollercoaster: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level in 20 Years
The Bay Area housing rollercoaster continues. Even as prices are starting to come down, mortgage rates continue to soar, hitting 7% Thursday -- the highest level in more than 20 years. The combination of higher mortgage rates and lower tech stock prices is making this a very challenging market for...
San Francisco no longer most expensive city for renters
In a surprising twist, San Francisco is no longer the most expensive city for renting, according to data from Zumper. New York City was first ranked above San Francisco as a renter’s most expensive city in August of 2021.
wufe967.com
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
San Francisco’s three-year plan to build a single public toilet for $1.7 million could be going down the drain, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold the funds until the city figures out a more efficient away to use the money. The toilet’s sky-high cost was met...
