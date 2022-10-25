ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Six Additional Voting Centers Open in San Mateo County

Six additional voting centers have opened Saturday in San Mateo County, according to the county elections department. The voting centers are in Burlingame, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and San Carlos respectively and will join the three centers opened on Oct. 11 in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF City Leaders React Following Paul Pelosi Attack

San Francisco city leaders are reacting after Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday that his department is working in partnership with the FBI, U.S. Capitol police, the U.S. Attorney and the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office. Scott told NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy

A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
CBS San Francisco

Man attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station.Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station.Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim.Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.The located victim was injured and alert. They were taken to the hospital and placed under involuntary 5150 hold.According to California state law, a person who may be a danger to themselves or others as a result of a mental health disorder can be taken into custody for up to 72 hours for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.There was no evidence of foul play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Housing Rollercoaster: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level in 20 Years

The Bay Area housing rollercoaster continues. Even as prices are starting to come down, mortgage rates continue to soar, hitting 7% Thursday -- the highest level in more than 20 years. The combination of higher mortgage rates and lower tech stock prices is making this a very challenging market for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy