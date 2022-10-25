ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit shows alarming increase in meth use in Seattle; reward system proposed to keep users clean

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — Methamphetamine use is skyrocketing in Seattle, according to a new report, and an increase in fatal overdoses has led to a new proposal by city officials.

An audit showed the drug is involved in 74% of overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness.

Meth overdose deaths are increasing year after year.

King County reported 98 meth-involved deaths in 2016. That increased to 365 deaths in 2021.

As of Oct. 6, there has already been 318 meth-involved deaths this year.

The audit was requested by Seattle City Council members Andrew Lewis and Lisa Herbold, who are proposing what they call “contingency management,” a reward system for people to stay clean.

For example, someone using meth would submit urine tests to track their recovery progress.

If the results are negative, the person would receive something like a gift card or voucher.

The value of the reward would increase every time a negative test is submitted.

If the test results are positive for drugs or the person misses an appointment, the next reward reverts to the original amount.

The average total reward someone would be able to receive through a 12-week intervention would be about $300.

Comments / 56

Bobby Rivers
4d ago

Really? These people are hard core drug addicts. The city and state pay for them to be where they are and they use the money to stay on the streets and do drugs. Do they really think a gift card is going to change their habits? Hahahha.

Reply(4)
23
QuackedOtter
4d ago

I wonder how big my check will be for never using any of these illicit substances that’ll kill me faster. Oh, wait!-because I never said “yes” I don’t get rewarded. Darn it. Crazy how bad behavior gets rewarded. You know what I’d like better than providing safe houses, shelter, money, healthcare, etc.?-I’d like a longterm mental healthcare facility that houses all these addicts. Minimum 3-5 years with forced testing; once out: weekly, then monthly, then every 2-3 months.

Reply(6)
17
GraveDigger
5d ago

Every Seattle / King County drug aversion scheme has failed. Taxpayers keep losing money and addicts keep increasing. Fools one and all.

Reply
14
 

