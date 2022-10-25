It's been quite a while since Deep East Texas has been threatened with the forecast of severe weather. That all changes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is advising that much of central and north-central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Some of these cells could produce severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds gusting to over 60 mph.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO