Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
fox44news.com
Weekend Weather Overview with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A pleasant fall day is in on tap with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and 70s. High clouds will begin streaming in from the southwest over North Texas this morning. Mostly sunny skies will be observed over Central Texas today. There is a low chance for some isolated showers later this afternoon west of the DFW Metroplex.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Kentucky Fried Chaos: The Colonel Took a Hard Hit During Monday’s Storm in Killeen, Texas
If you were in Killeen, Texas Monday night around 8 o’clock, you witnessed aggressive winds and some heavy rainfall. Some places even got a little bit of hail. A severe Texas storm usually means at least a little damage will happen, but if you were near KFC, you probably saw some Kentucky Fried Chaos going down.
KXAN
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
fox44news.com
City of Waco District IV Councilperson resigns
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Waco District IV Councilperson and Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Palmer has submitted a letter of resignation effective November 4. According to the City of Waco, Councilperson Palmer stated: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV Councilwoman these past two years. I’m leaving office with such gratitude for the gift of working alongside so many of you in pursuit of a more equitable and beautiful Waco.”
dailytrib.com
Power outage in Marble Falls delays classes, closes H-E-B
High winds and a thunderstorm blew through the Highland Lakes early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, knocking out power for about 700 members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Marble Falls. The outage forced a two-hour delay for some Marble Falls Independent School District campuses and closed the McDonald’s restaurant and H-E-B grocery store for several hours.
Late Night Severe Weather, Tornadoes Possible Across East Texas
It's been quite a while since Deep East Texas has been threatened with the forecast of severe weather. That all changes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is advising that much of central and north-central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Some of these cells could produce severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds gusting to over 60 mph.
fox44news.com
McLennan County burn ban lifted
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the burn ban, as authorized by the McLennan County Commissioners Court, effective immediately. Judge Felton says this comes at the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service, and due to the substantial rainfall received throughout...
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
Crews respond to Waco house fire on Tuesday
The Waco Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire at the 1900 Block of Connor Avenue on Tuesday.
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Possible tornado touches down as severe storms leave damage in Williamson County
JARRELL, Texas - Some residents in Williamson County are cleaning up after severe storms swept through the area. A possible tornado was reported to have touched down near Jarrell. Chief Ron Stewart with Williamson County ESD 5 says an 8 x 8 section of the roof of their station building...
fox44news.com
Police: Road rage leads to Waco Drive stabbing
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – One woman was taken to the hospital and another was taken to jail after a stabbing incident in Waco on Wednesday. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened near 9th Street and West Waco Drive shortly after 1 p.m., and appeared to have occurred during a disturbance over some kind of road rage incident.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
