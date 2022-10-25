Sunak becomes UK prime minister; concerns over climate; Leslie Jordan dies; fallout continues for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Lula faces off with Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff election watched globally
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges, in a runoff election Sunday.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family are 'heartbroken and traumatized' after hammer attack on husband
Suspect David DePape had a bag containing zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.
Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As he watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters, an overwhelmed Ken Fallas couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Comments / 0