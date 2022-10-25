ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Four people taken to the hospital after mulch truck crashes on I-64 in Louisa

By Kassidy Hammond
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The site of the crash has since been cleared.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mulch truck crashed on Interstate 64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash took place near mile marker 141, just before Zions Crossroads. All westbound lanes were closed due to the crash, but the left westbound lane was later reopened for traffic to get by. Traffic was also diverted off of the interstate at the Ferncliff exit located at mile marker 143. Traffic backups reached several miles Tuesday morning.

The four people injured in the crash were taken to the University of Virginia Hospital, police said. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

