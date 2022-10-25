Read full article on original website
montanaoutdoor.com
Missing Idaho hunters, including 11-year-old, found
On October 22, 2022, around 7:00 PM, Idaho County received a call regarding three missing hunters. Two of them were in the 40s and one was an 11-year-old. They were last known to be in the Jackson Creek area off of French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road. The...
Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 2:31 p.m., the Orofino Police Department received a report of a suspicious male that was said to be using bolt cutters in an attempt to enter a storage unit on the 1900 block of Odie Street in Orofino. According to a press...
