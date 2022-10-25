Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.

4 DAYS AGO