Every Resident Evil Re:Verse Creature Ranked Worst To Best
Have you ever wanted to play as your favorite "Resident Evil" monsters in a PvP death match? If so, you're in luck. Capcom has finally delivered the game for you. On Oct. 28, "Resident Evil Re:Verse" finally dropped. According to the game's official website, this new multiplayer experience (which boasts cross-play functionality) tosses two to six players into survival revenge battles based on the "Resident Evil" universe. Players can choose from some of their favorite "Resident Evil" characters — including Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine — in a fight for survival.
Valorant's New Premier Mode Explained
Competitive play has always been a core feature of Riot Games' "Valorant." For years, the tactical hero shooter has hosted free-to-enter tournaments where players attempt to prove their mettle against the best in the community. In an effort to expand upon this scene and make it more balanced, Riot Games will introduce a new competitive game mode outside of its traditional ranking system.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Season Pass Hero Explained
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is almost here, launching on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players fight alongside some of the most iconic Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. But combat isn't quite the beat 'em up gameplay that superhero games are known for.
Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Thursday's "Resident Evil" Showcase gave fans of the legendary horror franchise plenty to be excited about. In addition to shrinking Lady Dimitrescu for a returning "Mercenaries" game mode, Capcom also provided a look at gameplay for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed remakes for "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," "Resident Evil 4" is set for release March 24, 2023. Like many new AAA games that come out, it's prompted one question in particular: Will it be available on Nintendo Switch?
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Naughty Dog Listings Suggest Free-To-Play The Last Of Us Multiplayer
When "The Last of Us Part 2" was released without a multiplayer mode, many fans were disappointed. After all, the Factions multiplayer mode of the original was well-loved by some players, even though the 2022 remake of the first game excluded it. However, Naughty Dog has been beefing up staff for a big multiplayer project since 2019, and new job listings from the company may have confirmed some rumors that have been going around about the sequel to Factions mode.
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Hit A Major Production Milestone
The "Dragon Age" series hasn't seen a major release since 2014's "Dragon Age: Inquisition." Since then, it seems the fantasy RPG series developed by BioWare has taken a backseat to other projects, such as the polarizing "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and the ill-fated "Anthem." However, in recent years, fans of "Dragon Age" have been given a few rumors in terms of information on a new title. This slow stream of information all came to head when the new "Dragon Age" game was given its name in June 2022 — "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf."
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Yakuza Producer Thanks Game Pass For Series' Massive Success
The executive producer of the "Yakuza" series believes that Game Pass and similar subscription services helped the series reach a larger audience. In an interview with Twinfinite, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer of the "Yakuza" series Masayoshi Yokoyama credited the subscription service with providing easy access to older games in the series, which allowed new players to become fans easier.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Warlock Build
The Season of Plunder has been good to Guardians. Featuring the reintroduction of the classic "Destiny" Raid, Kings Fall, new powerful weapons like the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, and the long-awaited revamped Arc 3.0 subclass, the Season 19 roadmap has given players tons of new ways to tinker with their loadouts. Of course, every new season offers new weapons and armor mods for Guardians to play around with, but the last few seasons in "Destiny 2" have given players so much more with the complete makeover of the Light subclasses.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign?
It wouldn't be a year in gaming without a new "Call of Duty" from Activision — at least, that's how it's been since the early 2000s. 2022 has honored that tradition by offering up "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to the 2019 entry "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" that is also, somehow, not to be confused with 2009's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remaster. Between several new traversal mechanics, a plethora of brand-new modes, and other changes, the title marks a compelling upgrade from prior installments for devoted fans.
God Of War: Ragnarok's Photo Mode Will Be A Little Late
Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
Marvel Snap Was Fixed For Testers With Just One Card
"Marvel Snap" is the mobile deck builder filled to the brim with comic book heroes. With fast-paced gameplay, cards for nearly every Marvel hero, and incredible art, there are plenty of things to enjoy in the game. However, it also faces unique challenges because of its attempts to be different. Ben Brode, the Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner Studios and former Game Director of "Hearthstone," has talked about the lack of a mulligan system in "Marvel Snap" and how one card solved the problem.
Early Reactions To Star Ocean: The Divine Force Are Saying The Same Thing
When it comes to role-playing games, fewer companies in the world are more adept at putting out quality titles than publisher Square Enix. With legacy series like "Final Fantasy," "Dragon Quest," and "Kingdom Hearts" under its belt, the Japanese company has produced many classic titles within the genre. One of its more unsung classic series is undoubtedly "Star Ocean," a long-running JRPG franchise that has been mostly dormant for the past half-decade. But that all changes on Oct. 27 with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force."
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
