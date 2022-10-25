High school musicians put their best feet forward at Mud Creek Marching Festival

HANCEVILLE, Ala . – The stands were filled Saturday, and Cullman-area bands scored big at the 31st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival at Hanceville High School’s (HHS) Ray Talley Stadium. The annual marching competition opened its gates early to eager spectators who enthusiastically cheered for their favorite regional bands. The competition was capped off with exhibition performances by the hosting HHS marching band, as well as the University of North Alabama marching band.

Below are the scores for the Cullman County, Meek and Falkville bands (a 1, or a “superior,” is the highest score):

Class A

Meek

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Color Guard 1

Overall 1

Holly Pond

Percussion 2

Band 2, 2, 2

Color Guard 2

Overall 2

Vinemont

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Majorettes 1

Color Guard 1

Overall 1

Falkville

Drum Major 1

Percussion 2

Band 1, 1, 1

Color Guard 1

Overall 1

Good Hope

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Majorettes 1

Color Guard 1

Overall 1

Cold Springs

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Color Guard 1

Class AA

Fairview

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Color Guard 1

Feature Twirler 1

West Point

Drum Major 1

Percussion 1

Band 1, 1, 1

Majorettes 1

Dance Line 2

Color Guard 1

Best in Class A White Division

Drum Major Meek

Color Guard Vinemont

Majorettes Vinemont

Band Meek

Best in Class A Purple Division

Percussion Cold Springs

Majorettes Good Hope

Band Cold Springs

Best in Class AA

Feature twirler Fairview

Best in Class AAA

Color Guard West Point

Majorettes West Point

See videos of each band’s performance, along with the awards ceremony, at www.facebook.com/mudcreekmarching .

