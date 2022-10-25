ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

High school musicians put their best feet forward at Mud Creek Marching Festival

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gv2Sl_0ilm3OJ400

HANCEVILLE, Ala . – The stands were filled Saturday, and Cullman-area bands scored big at the 31st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival at Hanceville High School’s (HHS) Ray Talley Stadium. The annual marching competition opened its gates early to eager spectators who enthusiastically cheered for their favorite regional bands. The competition was capped off with exhibition performances by the hosting HHS marching band, as well as the University of North Alabama marching band.

Below are the scores for the Cullman County, Meek and Falkville bands (a 1, or a “superior,” is the highest score):

Class A

Meek

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Color Guard 1
  • Overall 1

Holly Pond

  • Percussion 2
  • Band 2, 2, 2
  • Color Guard 2
  • Overall 2

Vinemont

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Majorettes 1
  • Color Guard 1
  • Overall 1

Falkville

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 2
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Color Guard 1
  • Overall 1

Good Hope

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Majorettes 1
  • Color Guard 1
  • Overall 1

Cold Springs

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Color Guard 1

Class AA

Fairview

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Color Guard 1
  • Feature Twirler 1

West Point

  • Drum Major 1
  • Percussion 1
  • Band 1, 1, 1
  • Majorettes 1
  • Dance Line 2
  • Color Guard 1

Best in Class A White Division

Drum Major Meek

Color Guard Vinemont

Majorettes Vinemont

Band Meek

Best in Class A Purple Division

Percussion Cold Springs

Majorettes Good Hope

Band Cold Springs

Best in Class AA

Feature twirler Fairview

Best in Class AAA

Color Guard West Point

Majorettes West Point

See videos of each band’s performance, along with the awards ceremony, at www.facebook.com/mudcreekmarching .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosting PULSE

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College held its first day of PULSE 2022 on Tuesday, kicking the day off with Big Oak Ranch’s Brodie Croyle as the keynote speaker.  PULSE (Pathways United for Learning, Service, and Excellence) is a two-day, conference-style event offering students the opportunity to attend workshops and volunteer in service projects. Rather than attending their regular classes, students can choose from hundreds of workshops and dozens of serve projects, allowing them to branch out into other areas of campus, learn about other programs, meet new people and more.  Events on the first day included a workshop on the...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State open house Nov. 3

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Tom Drake Coliseum. The event will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with check-in beginning at 4:30.   The open house is open to anyone interested in learning more about the college and its programs. There will be opportunities for interactive career exploration and interaction with faculty and staff to answer questions about everything from admission procedures, advising, scholarships, financial aid, tutoring and other student services, and more.   After a brief introduction at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy free Chick-fil-A and then visit...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dripping Springs DAR chapter announces support for Wreaths Across America

CULLMAN, Ala. – Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreath-laying ceremonies are carried out at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. The Dripping Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will support Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember fallen veterans at the Cullman City Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. Alabama has 71 DAR chapters and only six or seven were involved in Wreaths Across America last year. This year the program hopes to gain several more DAR chapters. Dripping...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Historical preservation underway at Ave Maria Grotto

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Ave Maria Grotto recently received a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to begin the historical preservation of the works of Brother Joseph Zoettl, beginning with Die Wald Kapelle (Chapel in the Woods). The Grotto is filled with miniatures buildings, shrines and monuments handcrafted by Brother Joseph, a Benedictine monk who was born in Landschutt, Bavaria-Germany in 1878 and came to Cullman in 1892 to “pursue monastic life at Alabama’s only Benedictine Abbey.” Until he was 80 old, Brother Joseph crafted famous parts of the world in miniature on the grounds of what...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tools of the Trade career fair this Thursday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – With over 1,200 area eighth graders registered to participate in the Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade event, Wallace State Community College will be a popular site on Thursday, Nov. 3.   Wallace State, along with the Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA), Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and Cullman County Economic Development will host the annual opportunity for students to explore possible career fields and opportunities.  Various career paths will be represented, with information and hands-on activities relevant to the fields for the students. Beginning at 8 a.m. the students will work in small groups visiting company representatives in designated buildings and along the paths outdoors.   Following the Career Showcase, Wallace State will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. where prospective students will participate with their families and meet with the school’s representatives about career paths and educational opportunities.  Vendor spots for Tools of the Trade are available. Each vendor is asked to provide a hands-on activity specific to its field. For more information, contact CEDA at 256-739-1891.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Limits Outfitters opening in Cullman Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Limits Outfitters, a new outdoor and sporting goods store located at 2020 Second Ave. NW in Cullman, will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 4. Matt Bailey said he and co-owner Zack Drake were inspired to open the store “to provide our community a great place where hunters and outdoorsmen can shop for great products.” Bailey and Drake are both avid hunters. Bailey has been the area chairman and Drake the co-chairman of Cullman County Ducks Unlimited for the past five years. Said Bailey, “We believe there was a lack of outdoor/hunting apparel and waterfowl brands in the area. We are super excited to bring Limits Outfitters to the community.” The shop will carry popular brands such as Duck Camp, Fieldstone, East Coast Waterfowl, All Gas Waterfowl, Orca, Muddy Outdoors, Avian X, Gator Waders, Frogg Toggs, Hawk, Wild Game Innovations and more. Products include outdoor wear for men and women, Damascus steel knives, hunting bags, sunglasses and tumblers, with more soon to be added. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-8 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Just be who you are’: Good Hope’s Mahayla Dillard excited for junior year

GOOD HOPE, Ala. — Cheer season is here once again and for Good Hope’s junior co-captain Mahayla Dillard, this is another year that she’ll get to cheer with an amazing group of girls. “It’s been really life-changing for me. I have so many cheer sisters that would always do anything to help me out. The atmosphere at Good Hope is awesome. We have so many people that care for us and would do anything for us. Ever since I was in youth, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the varsity cheer squad looking up to the older girls and...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘A family that scares together sticks together’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Zach and Jessica Lee began with a jack-o-lantern 13 years ago, as a way to celebrate their daughter’s Nov. 1 birthday, leaving their porch light on for Halloween night. Zach Lee dressed up and sat motionless in a chair yielding a chainsaw, giving the effect of a decoration. That is, until a visitor would come to the porch, and Lee came to life as a real-life terror.  That first year they had seven trick or treaters. Fast forward to last year when the family welcomed approximately 4,000 visitors and handed out 2,500 bags of candy.  The Lee family’s home...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Penny Lee Knight

Penny Lee Knight, 63 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her family. Penny was born on Jan. 13, 1959, in Decatur Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, Alabama. O.D. Bolan will officiate. Penny is survived by her daughter: Haley (Zach) Rutledge; grandchildren: Sydney Rutledge, Ella Katherine Rutledge, and Lucas Rutledge; her mother: Joyce Mullican; brothers: Murphy Mullican and Tim Mullican; and sister: Beverly Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her father: Ennis Alton Mullican; and her husband: Kim Knight. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Free State Four Paws, 1567 County Road 2, Double Springs, Al 35553 or via Paypal at freestatefourpaws@yahoo.com.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage

Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles Mack Hale

Charles Mack Hale, 86, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Carolyn Reese Hale; children: Cassandra Hale Bowen (Rick), Steven Charles Hale (Stacy) and Sabrina Joy Hale; grandchildren: Lacey Bowen Golden (David), Richard Austin Bowen, Jonathan Tyler Hale (Shelby), Jacob Garrett Hale (Stephanie Scott) and Jackson Caleb Hale; great grandchildren: Bowen Joseph Golden, Brady Joshua Golden, Ari Charles Hale and Oliver Nathan Hale; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Lillie White Hale; and his brothers: Wilbern Edsel Hale, Leonard Dwight Hale, Jackie Dean Hale and Huel Hale. Funeral Services will be held on Monday Oct. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Moss Service Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Woods to Goods’: LP, others donate paper to Hanceville Elementary

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Louisiana-Pacific Hanceville, along with the Alabama Association of RC&D Councils, recently donated a pallet of paper to Hanceville Elementary School in celebration of the Alabama Forestry Association’s Alabama Woods to Goods Week.  Keith Plott, Lora Gilliand and Erin Walker from Louisiana- Pacific presented the donation to Hanceville Elementary School Principal Stacie Olinger. Kelly Crawford, owner and operator of K&K Logging, was also in attendance and donated copies of “Lucy Meets a Logger” to the school library. While visiting the school the representatives also read the book to first-grade students.   The donation is one of many that happened across the...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

On Sunday, the witches will ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – The witches will ride in Cullman soon. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., to be exact. That’s when Les Dames Cullman will host the inaugural Witches Ride in the Warehouse District. Live music by Avenue G, food trucks and children’s activities will be available at the event, which will raise funds for feminine hygiene products for students ages 9-19 in Cullman-area schools.   According to Les Dames Cullman, one in four Cullman County students lives below the poverty line, “making it difficult to acquire simple necessities like feminine hygiene products, pads, tampons, panty liners, new underwear in case...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Can you be of service to our seniors?

CULLMAN, Ala. – Many senior citizens in Cullman County have the opportunity to visit their local full-time senior centers to enjoy companionship, programs and warm meals. Others use the CARTS service for transportation while others drive themselves. Unfortunately, these are not options for hundreds of homebound elderly Cullman County residents.  Homebound seniors benefit from warm, nutritious meals delivered by volunteers through a program facilitated by the Cullman County Commission on Aging. Currently, the centers are in desperate need of the community’s help with the delivery service. While these are volunteer opportunities, mileage is reimbursed to the driver.  All centers need volunteers, but the greatest need is at the Cullman, Crane Hill and Holly Pond centers.   If you are willing to serve Cullman County’s seniors in this capacity, please contact the Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Breatha Ilouise Williams

Funeral service for Breatha Ilouise Puckett DeMonia Williams, 94, of Vinemont will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022, at Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.  Ministers will be Rev. Brandon Stripling, Chaplain of Hospice by Kindred and Elder Ricky Harcrow, pastor of Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Williams passed away Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born fourth of five children, July 6, 1928, to Harvey Frank Puckett and...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Bernard Blues and BBQ returns Oct. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – The sixth annual Bernard Blues and BBQ event hosted by St. Bernard Prep School will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, on the grounds of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. The popular festival will feature arts, crafts and music from artists all over the Southeast and beyond. Unique items for sale by artisans will include pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art and more. Festivalgoers can enjoy live music from Elnora Spencer, Earl Williams and the Juke Band and The Sinners, as well as partake in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Jack’s to open late this month

VINEMONT, Ala. – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) on Monday announced it will open its new location in Vinemont late this month. Located at 680 Patton Drive, right off U.S. Highway 31 North in front of Vinemont Schools, the restaurant has been under construction since June 2022 and marks the 169th Jack’s location in the company’s home state of Alabama.  “We are ready to soon serve the community of Vinemont with our fresh, quality Southern food and look forward to opening in the coming weeks,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We have our roots in the great state of Alabama...
VINEMONT, AL
