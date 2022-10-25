High school musicians put their best feet forward at Mud Creek Marching Festival
HANCEVILLE, Ala . – The stands were filled Saturday, and Cullman-area bands scored big at the 31st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival at Hanceville High School’s (HHS) Ray Talley Stadium. The annual marching competition opened its gates early to eager spectators who enthusiastically cheered for their favorite regional bands. The competition was capped off with exhibition performances by the hosting HHS marching band, as well as the University of North Alabama marching band.
Below are the scores for the Cullman County, Meek and Falkville bands (a 1, or a “superior,” is the highest score):
Class A
Meek
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Color Guard 1
- Overall 1
Holly Pond
- Percussion 2
- Band 2, 2, 2
- Color Guard 2
- Overall 2
Vinemont
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Majorettes 1
- Color Guard 1
- Overall 1
Falkville
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 2
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Color Guard 1
- Overall 1
Good Hope
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Majorettes 1
- Color Guard 1
- Overall 1
Cold Springs
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Color Guard 1
Class AA
Fairview
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Color Guard 1
- Feature Twirler 1
West Point
- Drum Major 1
- Percussion 1
- Band 1, 1, 1
- Majorettes 1
- Dance Line 2
- Color Guard 1
Best in Class A White Division
Drum Major Meek
Color Guard Vinemont
Majorettes Vinemont
Band Meek
Best in Class A Purple Division
Percussion Cold Springs
Majorettes Good Hope
Band Cold Springs
Best in Class AA
Feature twirler Fairview
Best in Class AAA
Color Guard West Point
Majorettes West Point
See videos of each band’s performance, along with the awards ceremony, at www.facebook.com/mudcreekmarching .
Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0