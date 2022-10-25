Peddler’s Village Offers Incredible Shops, Food, and More for the Holidays Starting in Mid-November

The holiday events are a staple of the village's Christmas season. Image via Peddler's Village at Instagram.

As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Peddler’s Village is gearing up for one of their most memorable times of the year.

Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County, PA, will celebrate the holiday season this year with free displays and events, including a Village-wide display of a million colorful lights, the annual gingerbread display, a Holly Jolly weekend festival, a holiday kickoff celebration with Mrs. Claus at Giggleberry Fair, and periodic appearances by Santa.

Ticketed holiday events will include a breakfast with Santa at Giggleberry Fair and a brunch with Santa at the Cock ‘n Bull.

The festivities begin officially this year on Nov. 18, during the daytime opening of the gingerbread display and the evening Grand Illumination celebration. Parking at Peddler’s Village is free year-round.

“Our mission is to create a magical holiday experience for all of our guests,” said Bob McGowan, chief operating officer of Peddler’s Village.

“Whether you come for holiday shopping in our 65 specialty shops and boutiques, or to enjoy one of our seven restaurants, or simply to stroll to take in the seasonal sights and sounds, you will feel the glow and joy of this very special time of the year.”

Here’s the lineup of holiday events taking place at Peddler’s Village this year:

Nov. 11 from 6-8 PM at Giggleberry Fair

Kickoff to the Holidays

Featuring Mrs. Claus, the evening for families will include letter-writing, crafts, story time, and a carousel ride. Free.



Nov. 18 starting at 10 AM at the Visitor and Event Center; continues through Jan. 8.

Gingerbread Competition & Display

An annual display of one hundred remarkable gingerbread creations made by residents, organizations, and bakeries in the mid-Atlantic region. Free admission. ( Entries accepted through Nov. 9.)

Nov. 18 at 6:15 PM

Grand Illumination

At 6:15 p.m., one million holiday lights will be switched on by Santa & Mrs. Claus for the Grand Illumination celebration. Before and after the lighting, guests can enjoy musical and dance performances by local groups as well as sing-alongs with Santa. The holiday lights will be on display every evening through Jan. 8. Free admission.

Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20

Merchants Open House

Preview fantastic gift-giving ideas from the 60+ specialty shops and boutiques of Peddler’s Village. Free admission.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Dining

The Cock ‘n Bull will be presenting a harvest buffet and Earl’s New American will be offering a la carte specials. Reservations are strongly suggested. Buttonwood Grill will be open only for breakfast.

Weekends starting Nov. 19

Santa Photos at Giggleberry Fair

On weekends starting Nov. 19, Santa will welcome children for smiles and photos in a winter wonderland in Giggleberry Fair.

Dec. 1

Holiday Hustle with Scoogie Events

Run, jog, or walk through Peddler’s Village and its spectacular light display as you enjoy a night of camaraderie and celebration. Ticketed event.

Dec. 3 and 4

Holly Jolly Weekend

Celebrate the season with a Santa parade, live entertainment, family activities, and plenty of holiday shopping opportunities. Free general admission with pay-and-you-go food, drinks, and activities.

Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at Giggleberry Fair from 10 AM -11:30 PM

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, story time with Mrs. Claus, special treats, a $5 game card, and time to play at Giggleberry Mountain, the Grand Carousel and Giggles Discovers. $33+ per child, $21+ per adult. For reservations, call 215-794-4047.

Dec. 17 at the Cock ‘n Bull Restaurant at 9 AM and 12:30 PM

Brunch with Santa

Jingles the Elf will welcome guests, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, for a delicious brunch and fun-filled event featuring story time, Christmas magic, a sing-along with Santa, and craft-making. $34.95++ for adults; $23.95++ for children (ages 2-10; under 2 are free). For reservations, visit PeddlersVillage.com or OpenTable.com.

Beginning Monday, November 21 and continuing until December 30, shopping hours for the Village will be extended to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.