qchron.com

Convictions in Aqueduct robbery

Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

5 females accused of attacking, robbing girl in Queens subway station

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and robbed in a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line subway station. The girl was approached by five females. They...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband

NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful

Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
