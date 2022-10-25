Read full article on original website
Former investment manager sentenced in scheme to defraud life insurer
A New York man was sentenced today to five years in prison for his participation in a scheme to defraud a North Carolina-based life insurance company that caused approximately $20 million in losses to the company and caused it to be ordered into liquidation. According to court documents, Bradley C....
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Convictions in Aqueduct robbery
Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
Man sentenced to 50 years for repeatedly raping child in Westchester
A man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison in Westchester on Tuesday for repeated sexual conduct with a child and rape, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced.
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants
The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.
NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway.
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
5 females accused of attacking, robbing girl in Queens subway station
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and robbed in a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line subway station. The girl was approached by five females. They...
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
4,000 officers on track to leave NYPD in 2022, most in 20 years: union
About 4,000 officers are set to leave the NYPD this year, the most since 2002, the union that represents the city’s police officers told 1010 WINS.
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful
Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
Police arrest Staten Island man for bags full of drugs
State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25 of Staten Island on October 20. Police report Yousef was arrested after an investigation found many duffel bags full of drugs in his car.
