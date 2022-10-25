ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers

(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
ALASKA STATE
Here's local help to apply for 2023 Affordable Care Act insurance

Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
AKRON, OH
Three inflation-savvy moves to make now

But so far, the Federal Reserve's attempts since March to evict inflation with higher interest rates haven't worked. As of October, the national average interest rate on savings accounts is just 0.17%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Meanwhile, inflation as measured by the consumer price index is over 8%. "There's just no way that cash in the bank…
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
Will the economic ‘experts’ ever learn their lesson?

Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson we should learn, and I fear we won't, is that government officials and those advising them from inside or outside the government don't know as much as they claim to about the interventions they design to control the economy.
80% of employees surveyed say debt level is a problem

The overwhelming majority of employees interviewed – about 8 in 10 – describe their level of debt as a problem, according to the 2022 Workplace Wellness Survey published by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research. This represents a 15 point increased since 2021 (65%). Among...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform

Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
Did the Fed change its mind?

The US stock markets have shown a significant advance in October after a dismal September; this change in direction is due to several factors, but perhaps the most important is that there is speculation that the Federal Reserve is considering slowing down the increase in the benchmark interest rate. Almost all analysts agree that on November 2, the date of the…
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare

Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
LTCi Awareness Month approaches, as need for care is likely for many

The need for LTCi to pay for long-term care is becoming more critical every day. While the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 70% of people turning 65 today will require long-term care at some point, only 17% of respondents to the Insurance Barometer Study conducted by Life Happens and LIMRA say they have individual LTC coverage.
Activating Your Long-Term Care Policy

Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Does this sound familiar? Many years ago, you and your spouse decided to take out long-term care insurance. Decades later, you have no idea where that policy is gathering dust. No doubt, you've invested a tidy sum in premiums, and it's getting closer to the time when you're thinking about needing that policy. Now, all you must do is find it.
TUCSON, AZ
CCH talks insurance [Columbus Telegram, Neb.]

Oct. 27—For many, the details of health insurance can be confusing but it's important that people understand what plan they have so they aren't left with unexpected coverage, according to. Columbus Community Hospital. officials. Community members have expressed concern over CCH not accepting Medicare Advantage (Part C). "We've been...
COLUMBUS, NE
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]

Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
WISCONSIN STATE
