Read full article on original website
Related
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers
(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
How small business owners can prepare for changes in consumer behavior and higher rates on loans
The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates in 2022 to counteract inflation. The prospect of rising rates may seem daunting for small business owners, but the reality so far may have been less worrisome. Small businesses’ exposure to rising rates may be direct or indirect. This...
Here's local help to apply for 2023 Affordable Care Act insurance
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
Three inflation-savvy moves to make now
But so far, the Federal Reserve's attempts since March to evict inflation with higher interest rates haven't worked. As of October, the national average interest rate on savings accounts is just 0.17%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Meanwhile, inflation as measured by the consumer price index is over 8%. "There's just no way that cash in the bank…
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
Do you recall April 2002, when mortgage rates were last 7%?
" Memory Lane " takes a stroll through financial history because the economy has a funny habit of repeating itself. Buzz: Mortgage rates just passed 7%, a first since. continues to wage war on sky-high inflation. Source: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage comes from a weekly survey of lenders by.
Will the economic ‘experts’ ever learn their lesson?
Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson we should learn, and I fear we won't, is that government officials and those advising them from inside or outside the government don't know as much as they claim to about the interventions they design to control the economy.
80% of employees surveyed say debt level is a problem
The overwhelming majority of employees interviewed – about 8 in 10 – describe their level of debt as a problem, according to the 2022 Workplace Wellness Survey published by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research. This represents a 15 point increased since 2021 (65%). Among...
Seniors Taking Prescription Drugs Need to Check 2023 Medicare Drug Plans Advises AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prices for a record number of prescription drugs increased in 2022 according to data reported by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Most drug plans renew once a year in January at which time they can charge more for various medications,”...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform
Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
Did the Fed change its mind?
The US stock markets have shown a significant advance in October after a dismal September; this change in direction is due to several factors, but perhaps the most important is that there is speculation that the Federal Reserve is considering slowing down the increase in the benchmark interest rate. Almost all analysts agree that on November 2, the date of the…
Improvements, drug pricing changes precede Medicare open enrollment
For the first time in a long time – maybe ever – significant changes have occurred under the Medicare umbrella that should improve enrollment procedures and drug pricing for seniors just as the open enrollment period gets underway. In a recent webinar hosted by InsuranceNewsNet dubbed “Rethinking the...
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
LTCi Awareness Month approaches, as need for care is likely for many
The need for LTCi to pay for long-term care is becoming more critical every day. While the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 70% of people turning 65 today will require long-term care at some point, only 17% of respondents to the Insurance Barometer Study conducted by Life Happens and LIMRA say they have individual LTC coverage.
Activating Your Long-Term Care Policy
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Does this sound familiar? Many years ago, you and your spouse decided to take out long-term care insurance. Decades later, you have no idea where that policy is gathering dust. No doubt, you've invested a tidy sum in premiums, and it's getting closer to the time when you're thinking about needing that policy. Now, all you must do is find it.
CCH talks insurance [Columbus Telegram, Neb.]
Oct. 27—For many, the details of health insurance can be confusing but it's important that people understand what plan they have so they aren't left with unexpected coverage, according to. Columbus Community Hospital. officials. Community members have expressed concern over CCH not accepting Medicare Advantage (Part C). "We've been...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0