ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Zulgad: Vikings GM might be wise not to heed his own advice as trade deadline approaches

By Judd Zulgad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcynN_0ilm1f2t00

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked in an off-season interview about his team-building philosophy. The Vikings’ new general manager answered by addressing the riskiness of going all-in on a season.

“If it were a seven-game series, yeah, best team wins,” he said. “That’s ultimately why when you’re team building, you never want to go full Rams. Because you need to give yourself three chances at it, four years at it. I know that’s hard for fans to hear.”

Adofo-Mensah, having raised a few eyebrows with his comments, ended up walking back the quote by saying “that was probably not the best turn of phrase,” and, adding, “I have a great deal of respect for the Rams.”

He should.

The Rams have never been afraid to deal draft picks for veteran talent — they acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville in October 2019 for first-round picks in 2020 and ’21 and a fourth-rounder in 2021 — and also were in the bidding to obtain Christian McCaffrey from Carolina before the 49ers finally closed the trade for the running back.

The philosophy of general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay has been that worrying about the future is overrated when there is a chance to win in the present. That approach resulted in a Super Bowl title last season for Los Angeles, but Adofo-Mensah saw the drawbacks.

That was before the Vikings got off to a 5-1 start, including 3-0 in the division, to take control of the NFC North and before it became clear that other than the Philadelphia Eagles there is no team in the NFC that is clearly better than the Vikings. There are many that are worse.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching a week from Tuesday, one has to wonder if Adofo-Mensah and ownership has changed its view and made a decision that getting first-year coach Kevin O’Connell some immediate help might give the Vikings a chance at ending a Super Bowl drought that dates to Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977.

The Vikings, who will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium after returning from their bye week, are a flawed team that still has found ways to win.

While Adofo-Mensah might have reservations about trading draft picks, O’Connell spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Rams. It pains most NFL GMs to part with high draft picks, but the Rams haven’t picked in the first round since 2016, aren’t set to do it again until 2024. O’Connell saw that aggressiveness work.

Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ Super Bowl winning quarterback last season, came over in a blockbuster offseason deal that sent two first-rounders (2022 and 2023) to the Detroit Lions. The Rams acquired linebacker Von Miller from Denver at the trade deadline last year for second- and third-round selections in the 2022 draft. Miller played a key role for the Rams before signing with the Bills during the offseason.

So could O’Connell influence Adofo-Mensah to decide there’s no time like the present to add a wide receiver, a defensive tackle, a defensive end or a tight end? The Vikings likely could acquire help for a second-day pick, enabling them to hold onto their first-rounder.

We recently wrote about the possibility of the Vikings getting in on the bidding for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl in late November or early December. Beckham figures to join a team with a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl, putting teams such as the Bills and Chiefs in the mix. The Rams also continue to want him back.

The Vikings’ issue is they have an NFL-low $851,678 in salary-cap space per Over the Cap, but room can be created through contract restructures. If there’s concern about Beckham’s knee, or the Vikings don’t think they can get him, it would become more likely that Adofo-Mensah would explore the trade market. That’s if he hasn’t been doing it already.

Wide receiver comes to mind as a possibility because landing a speedster to play opposite Justin Jefferson could give the Vikings more of a vertical passing game than they have shown. One potential trade partner could be the Denver Broncos, who are 2-5 after losing Sunday to the New York Jets.

Broncos general manager George Paton was Rick Spielman’s assistant in Minnesota for many years and is no stranger to many Vikings officials. Broncos players reportedly on the block include linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns; Hamler has only five receptions for 113 yards. Both Jeudy and Hamler are playing under their rookie contracts and are signed through 2023.

Those are just some possibilities, but the Vikings’ reality is that in a season in which they committed to a “competitive rebuild,” there appears to be an opportunity to make an unexpected run. Bringing in outside help — at the cost of draft picks — might not be such a flawed idea after all.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal

ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

First images of Bills’ new stadium released

The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite many teams around the NFL now having gloriously impressive-looking new venues to base their operations on Sundays, the Bills have been playing at the same stadium since 1973. What is known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is not a mess of a facility like what the Oakland A’s play in, but it is still not anywhere near the standard of other organizations’ home arenas.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
atozsports.com

Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans

In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Eagles' 2023 first-round draft haul could be spectacular

The Eagles are 6-0 and living large. In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they could be living large, too. Before the last draft, the Eagles traded their 16th and 19th overall picks and a sixth-rounder in 2022 to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, two later-round selections, a 2023 first-rounder and 2024 second-rounder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy