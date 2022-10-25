Read full article on original website
Study Data from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology Update Knowledge of Public Health (Comparison between the Chief Care Manager and the Normal Care Manager on Hospitalization and Discharge Coordination Activities in Japan: An Online …): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Japanese long-term care insurance system came into operation in the year 2000 and the chief care manager certification system was established in 2006 to improve the quality of care management.”
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform
Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Provides Free Awareness Month Banners
Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) kicks off next week. To help insurance professionals create awareness the. is releasing a series of social media banners. "A grassroots effort focused on consumers is vital and that’s why Awareness Month was established," says. Jesse...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using primary and redundant devices for detecting falls (USPTO 11468758): Aetna Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kurfirst, Dwayne (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468758, is. Aetna Inc. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Here's local help to apply for Affordable Care Act insurance
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
LTCi Awareness Month approaches, as need for care is likely for many
The need for LTCi to pay for long-term care is becoming more critical every day. While the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 70% of people turning 65 today will require long-term care at some point, only 17% of respondents to the Insurance Barometer Study conducted by Life Happens and LIMRA say they have individual LTC coverage.
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
Activating Your Long-Term Care Policy
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Does this sound familiar? Many years ago, you and your spouse decided to take out long-term care insurance. Decades later, you have no idea where that policy is gathering dust. No doubt, you've invested a tidy sum in premiums, and it's getting closer to the time when you're thinking about needing that policy. Now, all you must do is find it.
AmeriHealth Caritas Grows Its Health Insurance Marketplace Footprint for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in delivering health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it is expanding its presence in the. ® this fall. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is based on the same principles of compassion and health equity that have been the company’s cornerstone for nearly four decades, and will help people, including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans, access the clinical care and other resources that are essential for ongoing health and well-being.
Matt's Place Foundation receives $5,000 grant
Coeur d'Alene Press, The (ID) The American Land Title Association's Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Matt's. "We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the. ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. ," said. Theresa Whitlock-Wild. , co-founder of Matt's. Place Foundation, Inc. "Our organization will use this...
