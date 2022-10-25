Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Lula faces off with Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff election watched globally
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges, in a runoff election Sunday.
Rep. Latta faces Wyandot County's Swartz in 5th district
An eight-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the chairman of the Wyandot County Democratic Party are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Ohio's 5th Congressional District. Unlike other races featuring personal attacks, the contest between U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, (R., Bowling Green), and Craig Swartz, a Democrat from Upper Sandusky, is focused on the issues. The economy, inflation, tax and spending priorities, energy costs, and immigration are among the top issues being discussed by the candidates as the election approaches. In addition to being Wyandot County's Democratic party chairman, Mr. Swartz is a former Upper Sandusky city councilman from 2003-2007 and 2007 mayoral candidate and 2008 candidate for state representative. He lost in the primary.
Back-to-Back Bombings Kill 100 in Mogadishu, Somalia Capital
Twin bombs struck Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital city on Saturday, killing 100 and injuring another 300, inciting pleas for international help from the African nation. The attack was launched by the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabab militant group, according to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, which he says targeted the education ministry. The blasts occurred right after each other, with the first striking the education ministry, and the second detonating as medical teams attempted to treat the aftermath of the first explosion, according to Reuters, decimating buildings, traffic and crowds in its wake. Mohamud, who has been in office for five months, has declared “total war” on the al-Shabab group, after an August attack conducted by the jihadists killed at least 21 people. “The bombings were a message sent by the militants to show that they are still alive, despite the fact that they were defeated in battlefield by government forces,” President Mohamud said Sunday after visiting the scene.Read it at BBC
Firebombing targets migrants at processing centre in Dover
A man has firebombed a reception centre for small boat migrants in Kent.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to shore on Saturday.A spokesperson for Kent Police said the force was called at around 11.20am on Sunday.“Officers established...
‘He must be stopped’: Emotions run high as Brazil’s voters go to polls
Jair Bolsonaro’s opponents look to momentous election to bring an end to far-right president’s ‘Brazilian catastrophe’
Comments / 0