Florida board of medicine votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors

The Florida Board of Medicine has voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Ignoring guidance from national medical agencies such as the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, the board voted in favour of drafting a rule that will essentially ban transition care for transgender youths, NBC reported. The decision was met with protests at the Orlando Internation Airport, where the meeting was held. Activists staged a “die-in” and lay on the floor with the transgender flag and signs mimicking tombstones which read, “Killed by the state” and “HRT (Home Replacement Therapy) taken...
