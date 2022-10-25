Read full article on original website
Related
Bryn Mawr nurse is a warrior fighting for women battling ovarian cancer
“I thought the harder I worked that I could somehow save her,” says Robin Cohen. Cohen is an oncology nurse working in the field for more than two decades. She’s an advocate for women in the battle against ovarian cancer. Her journey began more than two decades ago when she took care of a patient named Sandy Rollman.
Florida board of medicine votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors
The Florida Board of Medicine has voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Ignoring guidance from national medical agencies such as the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, the board voted in favour of drafting a rule that will essentially ban transition care for transgender youths, NBC reported. The decision was met with protests at the Orlando Internation Airport, where the meeting was held. Activists staged a “die-in” and lay on the floor with the transgender flag and signs mimicking tombstones which read, “Killed by the state” and “HRT (Home Replacement Therapy) taken...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0