KTUL
Life Church locations across Tulsa host family-friendly Neighborhood Fall Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Life Church is set to host its Neighborhood Fall Fest today, Oct. 30. This is a family-friendly event with food, activities, fall-themed photo opportunities, and more. All Life Church locations in the Tulsa area will host festivities, however, some started yesterday. “We love being a...
KTUL
Sapulpa Public Schools dedicates new Marine Corps training facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Public Schools, along with Sapulpa American Legion Post #36 and the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Major Jerry Swepston Marine Corps Training Facility. The new 4,800 sq. ft. facility is the result of the hard...
KTUL
Red Cross offers safety tips for Halloween
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With Halloween festivities starting this weekend and the holiday becoming increasingly popular, the American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep their kids safe. It is important that trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which can...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation unveils architectural renderings of new Head Start buildings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner unveiled architectural renderings for the Cherokee Nation’s planned Head Start facilities as part of Head Start Awareness Month in October. Construction of the two new Cherokee Nation Head Start facilities is a part of...
KTUL
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
KTUL
Fundraiser nears goal to help Bixby family get water
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — If the city won't fix it, we will - that's the underlying message of a fundraiser to help a Bixby family get water flowing into their home again. It comes after repeated pleas to the city of Bixby for help have fallen on deaf ears.
KTUL
Bixby Public Schools announce 'rolling blackouts' in bus service amid driver shortage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools' Superintendent Rob Miller announced some families will see disruptions in bus service as the district struggles to maintain enough bus drivers. "As you may have heard, school districts across the state and nation are experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers, particularly...
KTUL
Oklahoma Appleseed receives $250,000 grant to help with teen violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local non-profit is getting a $250,000 grant to help with teen violence in Tulsa. The organization plans to use evidence-based therapy to cut down on crime. The program is for juveniles in Tulsa on the delinquency docket or children who are considered at risk....
KTUL
BOK announces Shania Twain concert
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced Friday that Shania Twain is coming to Tulsa. The stop will be part of her Queen of Me Tour with special guest Breland. Anyone interested can buy tickets for the June 3 show starting next Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
KTUL
Study says average Tulsans can't 'live comfortably'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study suggests the average Tulsan cannot afford to live comfortably while buying or renting a home. The study by the website GoBankingRates defines “living comfortably” as only dedicating 50% of one’s income to necessities. Ginny Hensley, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s vice president of communications, said that’s becoming less and less feasible across the country.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of 17-year-old Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old Malayan tiger named Gahara after he was humanly euthanized. While being treated for lameness in one of his legs, a physical exam revealed that cancer was present and had spread to other parts of his body, the zoo said.
KTUL
TU celebrates 100 years of 'Golden Hurricane' nickname at homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In October of 1922, the nickname "Golden Hurricane" was born for The University of Tulsa's football team. Today, TU is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of the name. Tulsa is hosting Southern Methodist University at 2:30 p.m. for this year's homecoming game. At the game, there...
KTUL
Booker T. Washington defeats Sand Springs 41-14
TULSA, Okla. — The Sandites are going to have to wait a little longer until they get their first win over Booker T. Washington since 2015. The two exchanged blows early in the game, with BTW taking a 28-14 lead into the half. From there, the Hornets defense held...
KTUL
Broken Arrow company shows BAPD,BAFD appreciation after tragic house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow Company is letting first responders know they aren't alone in light of this past week's tragedy. Police say detectives are investigating a family of eight's deaths as a murder-suicide. The company, SignGypsies Broken Arrow, put up signs outside police and fire stations...
KTUL
Ridding home of unneeded medication can prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Each year nearly 1,000 Oklahomans die from a drug overdose. Tomorrow, Oklahomans can do their part to prevent that. Residents can participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and properly dispose of unwanted medications and prescription drugs at several Tulsa area locations. Over the last...
KTUL
Pawnee County firefighters call sales tax hike 'matter of life and death'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County fire department says an increase in sales tax on this year’s ballot could be a matter of life and death. The grassy lot next to the North 48 Fire Station is not-so-affectionately referred to as “the scrapyard.” It houses six vehicles, all of which would be a tremendous help in their firefighting efforts. However, they simply cannot afford their upkeep.
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for Halloween weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Bixby Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Friday and Saturday. OHP says the checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday...
KTUL
Tulsa police search for missing and endangered 78-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working to locate James Langwell. Langwell is a 78-year-old white male. He's around 6'1", 190 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. He was last seen leaving the area of 3200 S. Kingston Ave. on foot around 7...
KTUL
TPD searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying this person of interest. This man is suspected of presenting himself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions, according to TPD. Anyone with information on...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
