TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County fire department says an increase in sales tax on this year’s ballot could be a matter of life and death. The grassy lot next to the North 48 Fire Station is not-so-affectionately referred to as “the scrapyard.” It houses six vehicles, all of which would be a tremendous help in their firefighting efforts. However, they simply cannot afford their upkeep.

PAWNEE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO