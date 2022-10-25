ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Life Church locations across Tulsa host family-friendly Neighborhood Fall Fest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Life Church is set to host its Neighborhood Fall Fest today, Oct. 30. This is a family-friendly event with food, activities, fall-themed photo opportunities, and more. All Life Church locations in the Tulsa area will host festivities, however, some started yesterday. “We love being a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa Public Schools dedicates new Marine Corps training facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Public Schools, along with Sapulpa American Legion Post #36 and the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Major Jerry Swepston Marine Corps Training Facility. The new 4,800 sq. ft. facility is the result of the hard...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross offers safety tips for Halloween

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With Halloween festivities starting this weekend and the holiday becoming increasingly popular, the American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep their kids safe. It is important that trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which can...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Fundraiser nears goal to help Bixby family get water

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — If the city won't fix it, we will - that's the underlying message of a fundraiser to help a Bixby family get water flowing into their home again. It comes after repeated pleas to the city of Bixby for help have fallen on deaf ears.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

BOK announces Shania Twain concert

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced Friday that Shania Twain is coming to Tulsa. The stop will be part of her Queen of Me Tour with special guest Breland. Anyone interested can buy tickets for the June 3 show starting next Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Study says average Tulsans can't 'live comfortably'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study suggests the average Tulsan cannot afford to live comfortably while buying or renting a home. The study by the website GoBankingRates defines “living comfortably” as only dedicating 50% of one’s income to necessities. Ginny Hensley, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s vice president of communications, said that’s becoming less and less feasible across the country.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of 17-year-old Malayan tiger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old Malayan tiger named Gahara after he was humanly euthanized. While being treated for lameness in one of his legs, a physical exam revealed that cancer was present and had spread to other parts of his body, the zoo said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TU celebrates 100 years of 'Golden Hurricane' nickname at homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In October of 1922, the nickname "Golden Hurricane" was born for The University of Tulsa's football team. Today, TU is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of the name. Tulsa is hosting Southern Methodist University at 2:30 p.m. for this year's homecoming game. At the game, there...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Booker T. Washington defeats Sand Springs 41-14

TULSA, Okla. — The Sandites are going to have to wait a little longer until they get their first win over Booker T. Washington since 2015. The two exchanged blows early in the game, with BTW taking a 28-14 lead into the half. From there, the Hornets defense held...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County firefighters call sales tax hike 'matter of life and death'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County fire department says an increase in sales tax on this year’s ballot could be a matter of life and death. The grassy lot next to the North 48 Fire Station is not-so-affectionately referred to as “the scrapyard.” It houses six vehicles, all of which would be a tremendous help in their firefighting efforts. However, they simply cannot afford their upkeep.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for Halloween weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Bixby Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Friday and Saturday. OHP says the checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police search for missing and endangered 78-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working to locate James Langwell. Langwell is a 78-year-old white male. He's around 6'1", 190 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. He was last seen leaving the area of 3200 S. Kingston Ave. on foot around 7...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying this person of interest. This man is suspected of presenting himself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions, according to TPD. Anyone with information on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK

