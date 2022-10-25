ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M40jk_0illzvSn00

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner, 32, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

While upholding the sentence, the court said Griner's prison time will be recalculated to reflect what she has already served in pre-trial detention. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1 1/2 days in prison, so she still will have to serve about eight years in prison.

Griner's lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in an email that they were “very disappointed” with the decision because they still believe “the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice.”

“Britthey’s biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia,” they said. “She had hopes for today, as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her.”

They said they had to discuss with Griner what legal steps they should take next.

Griner’s arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision “another failure of justice, compounding the injustice of her detention,” adding that “securing her release is our priority.”

President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in “constant contact” with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, “We’re not stopping.”

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be "wrongfully detained" — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden “is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the decision “while unfortunate, was not unexpected. ... It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home.” The WNBA Players Association said the ruling was “further verification that BG is not just wrongfully detained -– she is very clearly a hostage.”

Because of the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, Blinken took the unusual step of revealing in July that Washington had made a "substantial proposal" to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements. But some Russian officials have said a deal is more likely once appeals have been exhausted.

In September, Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the player's wife, as well as her agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released U.S. Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in U.S. custody.

One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the U.S. in August.

Vinnik's French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.

The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.

—-

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg in New York contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Griner case: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
WHIO Dayton

UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

LONDON — (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss...
WHIO Dayton

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
WHIO Dayton

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense...
The Independent

Mahsa Amini: London protesters show support for ‘women’s revolution’ in Iran

Protesters have gathered in central London to show solidarity with “the women’s revolution” in Iran sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.Iranian-born women’s rights activist Maryam Namazie estimated a few thousands people attended the rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.She said weekly protests have been staged in Trafalgar Square since Ms Amini’s death and similar events took place in cities around the world on Saturday after families of the flight PS752 victims, the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, killing all 176 on board, called for the protest.The death of Ms Amini, 22, on September 16, after she...
WHIO Dayton

World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo...
WHIO Dayton

German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack

BERLIN — (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after...
WHIO Dayton

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
WHIO Dayton

Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world

MINGKAMAN, South Sudan — (AP) — In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The worried-looking mothers know too well what might happen next.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between...
WHIO Dayton

Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
WHIO Dayton

Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions told journalists early Sunday...
WHIO Dayton

S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
WHIO Dayton

Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy