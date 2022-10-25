ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

Bentonville’s Fall Festival Returns For 2022

FOUR OAKS – Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival on Saturday, November 5. The program will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and will feature demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere with carnival games, an inflatable, vintage baseball, and more!
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
piratemedia1.com

The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party

As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Team Places First At Robotics Competition

For the second year in a row Johnston County has walked away with top honors at an all-girl robotics competition. Doyenne Inspiration was held on Oct. 16, 2022 at Chapel Hill High School, and G-Force Robotics, an all-girl teamed based in Clayton, N.C. took home the top prize. Doyenne Inspiration...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

James “Jim” Oran Curtis

Selma – James “Jim” Oran Curtis, age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in his home of Selma. Born, December 28, 1942, in Memphis, TN, he was a devoted son of the late James C. Curtis and Amalia (Molly) Hill Curtis and Father-In- Law, Ward Rummage. Jim was devoted to his loving wife of forty-four years Nancy “Bridie” whom he loved dearly.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

8 North Carolina haunted houses to check out

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its share of haunted history and folklore, like fairies in the North Carolina mountains or the haunted remnants of a city beneath the surface of a lake. That's why it's the perfect place for chilling Halloween thrills this year!. If you love getting...
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
jocoreport.com

COVID-19 Testing Site In Johnston County To Close Permanently

SMITHFIELD – The Radeas COVID-19 testing site, located at 601-B North Eighth Street in Smithfield, will close permanently on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can still acquire at-home test kits at the Johnston County Public Health Department or seek testing at retail pharmacies or private doctors’ offices. The Health Department will not be providing walk-in testing for COVID-19 at this time.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC

