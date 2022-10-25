Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A murder case without a body.Jamel El AminWilson, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Local Group Of Teens & Young Adults With Autism To Host Christmas Craft Fair
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Social Group for Teens and Young Adults with Autism (SGTYA) will hold a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am – 12 Noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Clayton. The event is a fundraiser to benefit charity. The handmade...
jocoreport.com
Bentonville’s Fall Festival Returns For 2022
FOUR OAKS – Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival on Saturday, November 5. The program will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and will feature demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere with carnival games, an inflatable, vintage baseball, and more!
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
piratemedia1.com
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party
As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Team Places First At Robotics Competition
For the second year in a row Johnston County has walked away with top honors at an all-girl robotics competition. Doyenne Inspiration was held on Oct. 16, 2022 at Chapel Hill High School, and G-Force Robotics, an all-girl teamed based in Clayton, N.C. took home the top prize. Doyenne Inspiration...
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
Here's how Wake County parents got their children the education they're owed: 'We tried for years'
IEPs are plans that detail what type of support each child with disabilities will receive and schools are legally required to follow them.
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
Johnston school board apologizes to former Clayton High football coach and principal
School board chair Todd Sutton said former Clayton High football coach Hunter Jenks did nothing wrong and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
jocoreport.com
James “Jim” Oran Curtis
Selma – James “Jim” Oran Curtis, age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in his home of Selma. Born, December 28, 1942, in Memphis, TN, he was a devoted son of the late James C. Curtis and Amalia (Molly) Hill Curtis and Father-In- Law, Ward Rummage. Jim was devoted to his loving wife of forty-four years Nancy “Bridie” whom he loved dearly.
8 North Carolina haunted houses to check out
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its share of haunted history and folklore, like fairies in the North Carolina mountains or the haunted remnants of a city beneath the surface of a lake. That's why it's the perfect place for chilling Halloween thrills this year!. If you love getting...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
jocoreport.com
COVID-19 Testing Site In Johnston County To Close Permanently
SMITHFIELD – The Radeas COVID-19 testing site, located at 601-B North Eighth Street in Smithfield, will close permanently on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can still acquire at-home test kits at the Johnston County Public Health Department or seek testing at retail pharmacies or private doctors’ offices. The Health Department will not be providing walk-in testing for COVID-19 at this time.
Wake County leaders announce affordable housing fund
Leaders announced a multimillion dollar fund on Wednesday morning to keep affordable housing in Wake County.
$25K reward offered for information on NC double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
Comments / 0