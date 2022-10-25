ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury

The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Bleacher Report

Woj: Zion Williamson's Return from Back Injury Expected for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Zion Williams remains a game-time decision for Friday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns as he recovers from a right posterior hip issue and a lower back contusion, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:. .<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> shares the latest on Zion's injury:<br><br>"There's a real likelihood that his return may wait until...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook to Come Off Bench for 'Foreseeable Future'

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly plan to use point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench for the "foreseeable future" starting with Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Westbrook, who's set to return from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's loss to the...
Bleacher Report

5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See

Patience among NBA fans is in short supply to begin with, and it can run out especially quickly when a season gets off to a rough start for reasons that were foreseeable over the summer. But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers and their increasingly concerned supporters, or the Philly...
Bleacher Report

Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union

The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Reasserting His Claim to the Throne

The opening week-and-change of the 2022-23 NBA season has been packed with surprises. The Los Angeles Lakers don't have a win. The Brooklyn Nets only have one. The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are below .500. And despite trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason, the Utah Jazz are somehow 4-1.
Bleacher Report

NBA 2K League Bans 6 Players, Coach For Violating Gambling Policies

The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday that six players—Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming, Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming and Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming—have been "disqualified indefinitely" for "violating the league's gambling and fantasy rules." Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie and...
Bleacher Report

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
CHARLOTTE, NC

