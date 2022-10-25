Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Bleacher Report
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Bleacher Report
Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday. Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Expected to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Timberwolves
After missing Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, Russell Westbrook is expected back for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added Westbrook could come off...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Cavs And Celtics Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Zion Williamson's Return from Back Injury Expected for Pelicans vs. Clippers
Zion Williams remains a game-time decision for Friday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns as he recovers from a right posterior hip issue and a lower back contusion, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:. .<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> shares the latest on Zion's injury:<br><br>"There's a real likelihood that his return may wait until...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook to Come Off Bench for 'Foreseeable Future'
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly plan to use point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench for the "foreseeable future" starting with Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Westbrook, who's set to return from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's loss to the...
Bleacher Report
5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See
Patience among NBA fans is in short supply to begin with, and it can run out especially quickly when a season gets off to a rough start for reasons that were foreseeable over the summer. But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers and their increasingly concerned supporters, or the Philly...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: League Floated Preventing Teams from Drafting in Top 3 Back-to-Back Years
The Larry O'Brien Trophy is the ultimate prize in the NBA, but some teams without a realistic chance to compete for a championship may be eyeing a different prize: the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. Tanking—and how to curb it—is often...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Bleacher Report
Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union
The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union...
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Reasserting His Claim to the Throne
The opening week-and-change of the 2022-23 NBA season has been packed with surprises. The Los Angeles Lakers don't have a win. The Brooklyn Nets only have one. The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are below .500. And despite trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason, the Utah Jazz are somehow 4-1.
Bleacher Report
NBA 2K League Bans 6 Players, Coach For Violating Gambling Policies
The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday that six players—Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming, Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming and Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming—have been "disqualified indefinitely" for "violating the league's gambling and fantasy rules." Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie and...
Bleacher Report
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Bleacher Report
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Scouts Believe Ben Simmons' Lack of Aggression Due to Fear of Fouls
NBA evaluators had one theory for why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is so hesitant around the basket. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today some scouts "believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of being fouled."
