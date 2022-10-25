Read full article on original website
KLEM
Gehlen Catholic Volleyball Ends Season One Game Short of State Tournament
For the first time since 2016, the 1A State Volleyball Tournament will not feature Gehlen Catholic after the Jays lost the region final on Wednesday night to Riverside in four sets. Gehlen Catholic knew getting through Riverside was going to be a challenge going into the match. The Bulldogs proved...
KLEM
Charmaine List
Charmaine “Char” List, age 92 of Granville, IA passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granville, IA, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m., there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 4 p.m. all at the church in Granville. Visitation will resume 1 hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM
Timothy “Tim” D. Morgan
Timothy “Tim” D. Morgan, 44 of Kingsley, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. A private family funeral. service will be held. There will be a visitation open to friends of the family 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent.
kscj.com
ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON
ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
Three students escorted fellow students off MMCRU bus after crash last week
MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — During a routine morning of picking students on the gravel road, the typical day was immediately interrupted when a semi failed to yield to a stop sign. Almost a week ago, a crash involving a MMCRU bus and semi took place on 470th Street and F Avenue. During the panic of the […]
KLEM
News for Friday, October 28
The company that restored Sioux City’s downtown Warrior Hotel has been honored for that project and announced plans for a new downtown housing project. Amrit Gill of Restoration St Louis says his company will expand the one story building at 614 Pierce St. into a new multifamily apartment building called the Warrior Lofts.
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
KLEM
News for Thursday, October 27
A sideswipe accident between an auto and a semi-trailer yesterday morning resulted in non-life-threatening injury to one of the drivers. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department responded to the call of an accident 1.5 miles southeast of Akron on Iowa Highway 3. The crash occurred around 11 am Wednesday. The driver of the auto, Alisha Meyers, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida, veered across the highway just as a semi-trailer truck was approaching. The auto struck the truck in the step area of the cab, then struck the forward of the trailer duals. The auto was totaled. The truck was disabled. Meyers was taken to Mercy Hospital by Akron ambulance for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi, Jason Avshalom, 43, of Sioux Falls, was not injured. The truck was owned by Silverado Crude Trucking of Backus, Minnesota. Assisting the Sheriffs Department were Akron Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.
wnax.com
Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, October 25
A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
kscj.com
GREENWELL UPDATES SCHOOL SUPT. SEARCH
THE SEARCH FOR SIOUX CITY’S NEXT PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT IS CONTINUING. SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL GAVE AN UPDATE AT MONDAY NIGHT’S BOARD MEETING:. GREENWELL SAYS THE OFFICIAL APPLICATION PROCESS HAS NOW BEEN LAUNCHED:. SUPT2 OC………DECEMBER 12TH. :11. THE BOARD WILL START REVIEWING APPLICATIONS WITH...
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
Corydon Times-Republican
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
Sioux City Journal
Restoration St. Louis to construct 32-unit apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY — Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units....
