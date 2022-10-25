ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons players remain optimistic despite loss to Bengals

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrCcU_0illy5yz00

The Falcons suffered an ugly loss in Week 7, but with both the Buccaneers and Saints losing over the weekend, all is not lost. Atlanta remains tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South with 10 games left to play in the season.

After Sunday’s loss in Cincinnati, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett applauded the team’s effort and said Atlanta’s best football has yet to be played.

“I feel like we’re getting better week in and week out. We are learning from our losses, learning from our shortcomings, but still a lot of optimism going forward. We just got a group of guys that believe in each other so much,” said Jarrett. “Our best football is still ahead of us. We just have to go get that game and make it happen.”

Putting together a complete game has been a tough task for this Falcons team in 2022. Whether it’s a fourth-quarter collapse or painfully slow start, this team hasn’t gotten many breaks this season and yet Atlanta remains right in the thick of the NFC South race.

Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier also sees the positive in the team’s current situation.

“I still think we’re in a really good spot, but we just got to go this week and learn from our mistakes, learn from all that, and just prepare for a new week,” said Allgeier. “Obviously, this is going to suck, but like I said, just prepare for a new week and get ready to take on [Panthers].”

Carolina surprisingly took out the Buccaneers in Week 7, but Atlanta has been the better team this season. A Falcons win in Week 8 would put them right back at .500.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Seahawks: 3 reasons for concern in Week 8

The New York Giants will head across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup betweem two of the more surprising teams in the NFL. The Giants are sporting a four-game winning streak after their win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won their last two and sport a 2-1 record at home on the season.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys to activate LSU linebacker most said wouldn't play in '22

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy