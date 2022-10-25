Falcons players remain optimistic despite loss to Bengals

The Falcons suffered an ugly loss in Week 7, but with both the Buccaneers and Saints losing over the weekend, all is not lost. Atlanta remains tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South with 10 games left to play in the season.

After Sunday’s loss in Cincinnati, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett applauded the team’s effort and said Atlanta’s best football has yet to be played.

“I feel like we’re getting better week in and week out. We are learning from our losses, learning from our shortcomings, but still a lot of optimism going forward. We just got a group of guys that believe in each other so much,” said Jarrett. “Our best football is still ahead of us. We just have to go get that game and make it happen.”

Putting together a complete game has been a tough task for this Falcons team in 2022. Whether it’s a fourth-quarter collapse or painfully slow start, this team hasn’t gotten many breaks this season and yet Atlanta remains right in the thick of the NFC South race.

Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier also sees the positive in the team’s current situation.

“I still think we’re in a really good spot, but we just got to go this week and learn from our mistakes, learn from all that, and just prepare for a new week,” said Allgeier. “Obviously, this is going to suck, but like I said, just prepare for a new week and get ready to take on [Panthers].”

Carolina surprisingly took out the Buccaneers in Week 7, but Atlanta has been the better team this season. A Falcons win in Week 8 would put them right back at .500.