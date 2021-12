If you’re looking for some help from a hardware store employee, the advice you get can vary depending on the knowledge and experience of the person helping you. Most of the time, salespeople at hardware stores will offer good-intentioned suggestions, but sometimes even advice made with the best of intentions can be way off the mark. In addition to the fact that the training sales clerks receive from big brand stores may be more focused on how to get people to buy things rather than how to help them, sometimes retail workers simply don’t have the background to give you proper advice. Here’s how to tell good advice from bad.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO