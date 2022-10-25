A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO