Mansfield, MO

KTTS

One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Laclede Record

Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine

Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Man Hit By Car Dies In Hospital

A Lake area man who was hit by a car has died. Police responded to the call on Evergreen Parkway in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon. They found the victim on the road. He was unresponsive. Cops say the man was 43 years old. They had him airlifted to a Springfield...
LEBANON, MO
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County

(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged

A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon man charged with attempted escape

A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in...
STONE COUNTY, MO

