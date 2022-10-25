Read full article on original website
KYTV
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m. Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a...
KTTS
One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar
(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
KYTV
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
Laclede Record
Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine
Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Man Hit By Car Dies In Hospital
A Lake area man who was hit by a car has died. Police responded to the call on Evergreen Parkway in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon. They found the victim on the road. He was unresponsive. Cops say the man was 43 years old. They had him airlifted to a Springfield...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
KTTS
Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County
(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
Silver Dollar City accident: 7 injured as train derails at Missouri theme park & guests break through windows to escape
SEVEN people are hurt after theme park guests were seen breaking windows to escape a ride at the Silver Dollar City amusement park. Park managers said that 160 people were on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train on Wednesday when three of the four train cars derailed in Missouri.
KYTV
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man charged with attempted escape
A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
KYTV
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in...
KYTV
Victim’s family reacts to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018. A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January. Family members of the victims say the sentencing...
