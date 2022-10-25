Read full article on original website
Related
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
My Clallam County
High school football team being investigated in apparent “hazing” incident
FORKS, WASH. – Details are sketchy, but we’re getting reports of a disturbing incident that happened on a school bus involving the Forks High School football team. The incident was so serious that school officials cancelled the final 2 games of the season, are letting very little information out to the community, and have hired outside counsel to investigate.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
My Clallam County
Clallam adds new death investigator
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County now has a Death Investigative Manager. The new position operates under the prosecutor’s office, which by the county’s charter also operates as the ex-officio coroner. Prosecutor Mark Nichols says, he presented the idea of developing this new position to bolster those coroner duties.
'It's going to take time': Community rallies around man shot inside Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE — The Rainier Beach community is rallying together to help a man who was shot and wounded while inside his home. According to Harborview Medical Center, 50-year-old Maurice Gordon is in satisfactory condition. His friends said his recovery will not be a quick one, but they are happy he is alive.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on Interstate 5, near South 72nd Street. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 5 a.m. According to the officials, the cause of the collision is not immediately clear and is still...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Deepest shipwreck ever found has ties to the Pacific Northwest
BREMERTON, Wash. — The recent discovery of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a small World War II destroyer escort sunk during an epic battle in the Philippines 78 years ago, has spurred long-told stories of bravery, patriotism, and the underdog. It only seems fitting that the crew of the...
My Clallam County
Clallam County reaches settlement with former DCD head Winborn
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County and former Director of Community Development Mary Ellen Winborn have resolved their dispute in which the Prosecutor sought to have her office officially vacated and the County sought the return of wages paid to her, effective July 1. The dispute arose in July after...
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
My Clallam County
Sequim Middle School again hit with offensive graffiti as investigation continues
SEQUIM – More disturbing graffiti was found at Sequim Middle School over the weekend. In a letter that went out to parents on Sunday, school officials said, “The graffiti was located on the school’s basketball court and on one classroom door. The graffiti include a racial slur, prejudice labeling of LGBTQ people, two swastikas and vulgar, defamatory language toward females. Private body parts were also drawn.”
Seizure of 6-foot-plus gator living in tiny tub in Pierce County caught on camera
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies and animal control officers in the Lakebay area have seized an alligator that is more than six feet long. The operation was caught on camera. Animal control had received a complaint about someone on a property possessing the reptile, but when animal...
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
Comments / 0