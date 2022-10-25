ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

High school football team being investigated in apparent “hazing” incident

FORKS, WASH. – Details are sketchy, but we’re getting reports of a disturbing incident that happened on a school bus involving the Forks High School football team. The incident was so serious that school officials cancelled the final 2 games of the season, are letting very little information out to the community, and have hired outside counsel to investigate.
FORKS, WA
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Clallam adds new death investigator

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County now has a Death Investigative Manager. The new position operates under the prosecutor’s office, which by the county’s charter also operates as the ex-officio coroner. Prosecutor Mark Nichols says, he presented the idea of developing this new position to bolster those coroner duties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam County reaches settlement with former DCD head Winborn

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County and former Director of Community Development Mary Ellen Winborn have resolved their dispute in which the Prosecutor sought to have her office officially vacated and the County sought the return of wages paid to her, effective July 1. The dispute arose in July after...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim Middle School again hit with offensive graffiti as investigation continues

SEQUIM – More disturbing graffiti was found at Sequim Middle School over the weekend. In a letter that went out to parents on Sunday, school officials said, “The graffiti was located on the school’s basketball court and on one classroom door. The graffiti include a racial slur, prejudice labeling of LGBTQ people, two swastikas and vulgar, defamatory language toward females. Private body parts were also drawn.”
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy