ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Business Lessons from the Phillies’ Daycare

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVBye_0illwdDG00
Image via iStock.

Have you been watching the Phillies’ amazing season? They are headed to the World Series with a surprising lineup of very young players — many rookies. What could this possibly teach us about running a business?

Let’s start with why so many young players.

During the last few years, the Phillies have invested in a core group of expensive players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Zack Wheeler leaving little to recruit and maintain a roster of prime-aged athletes. The only way to fill out the team was to choose either young, inexperienced players or veterans nearing the end of their careers. They tried the older route and suffered injuries and setbacks. The younger players, while many have gone back and forth to farm teams, have panned out — creating a nucleus of players who could potentially stay together for years and do really well.

Because they are still early in their careers, these “kids” make mistakes and it’s exciting to watch. The new recruits bring the energy that is driving the team to keep going. Mixing in with all that youthful energy is the voice of experience and professionalism. This combination of experienced veterans leading talented young players is undeniably explosive.

We are all facing a hiring crisis these days. With labor shortages and inflation, we can’t always afford to bring in more top talent. So — what can we learn from the Phillies?

Rob Thomson, the new manager, cared about the new recruits and was intentional about bringing them into the club culture. His leadership and communication style have grown a crop of winners. He has groomed these young players to be successful through open and honest conversations about how to act on and off the field. He has invested in them by teaching them how to meet Major League expectations, helped them to feel like they belonged, and how to succeed in the Big Show.

With your young employees, perhaps fresh out of school, take the time to create mentorship opportunities within the company. Spend time in the onboarding process to help your new members integrate into the work AND the company culture. Accept that there will be mistakes and allow them to be opportunities for growth and learning. By taking initiative to nurture — not coddle — the less experienced members of your team, you will be creating an unstoppable machine that is enthusiastic and loyal enough to carry your business to victory!

To learn how we can improve leadership and management strategies for your team, visit Achievable.com or contact Michael@achievable.com.

Let’s Go Phillies!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

World Series: Castellanos' catch, Realmuto's bat lead Phillies past Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña's blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.Realmuto,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
US Magazine

Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album

Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

David A. Jolley: Phillies in the World Series: just another strange baseball occurrence

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Strange things happen in baseball and are especially noticeable in the playoffs and World Series. Ground balls take bad hops to become hits. Singles hitters smash home runs. Scorching line drives are caught for outs, and soft grounders become hits. Players not known for being swift on the basepaths steal bases.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Business Journal

Phillies working on extension for baseball ops head Dombrowksi

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has led his fourth different franchise to a World Series berth, a record, and though he has two more years remaining on his four-year, $20M contract, there "already are plans to lock him up to an extension, perhaps keeping him in Philadelphia for the rest of his career," according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. Dombrowski is "vying to be the first to win a World Series with three different teams." He led the Marlins to the World Series championship in 1997, the Tigers to the World Series in 2006 and 2012, the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018, and now the Phillies. There is "no chance Dombrowski has any intention of parting company anyways, falling in love with the city, the culture of the organization," and Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. But Dombrowski "still has trouble understanding why he was fired by the Red Sox" just 45 weeks after winning the World Series. “I don’t think I was treated right. It hurt. It didn’t end the way I hoped or was handled." Middleton added, "I still don’t have any idea why John Henry fired him. I really don’t understand it. But I’m grateful he did. We wouldn’t have Dave Dombrowski and we wouldn’t be in the World Series’’ (USA TODAY, 10/28).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nolan Arenado Continues To Prove He Is An All-Around Star

Nolan Arenado may end up opting out of his current contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, but even if that is the case, he’ll be taking home some hardware this fall. Yesterday, Arenado was announced as the winner of the Fielding Bible Award at third base. Arenado has won...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy