AFP

Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants

An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals.   Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.

