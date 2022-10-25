Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.
Lula faces off with Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff election watched globally
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges, in a runoff election Sunday.
British politicians demand investigation into report of Liz Truss phone hack
Following a report that Russian spies hacked former British Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone over the summer, politicians are demanding an investigation into the claim.
Comments / 0