ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Community College Joins Statewide Consortium for Cybersecurity and STEM Education

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eP0JK_0illv5W800
Image via iStock.

Montgomery County Community College is part of a consortium of community colleges across Pa. that will be working with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to enhance cybersecurity and STEM education. The program is funded by a $4.98 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

A press release from the DOD said that the consortium will receive an initial award of nearly $5 million over three years, with the possibility of up to a total of $11 million over six years.

MCCC will receive roughly $919,00 over the next three years.

The college will focus on increasing certificate completion rates, transfer rates to four-year institutions, and student interest in employment in the DOD and Defense Industrial Base science, technology and manufacturing workforce.

“We are very excited to begin working with the consortium. Partnering with the other schools in the consortium will give MCCC, our students and faculty access to cutting-edge resources and training,” said Dr. James Bretz, MCCC Dean of STEM and Principal Investigator for the grant and consortium.

“The grant also will allow us to increase professional development for our faculty and to grow our faculty ranks by training new faculty. Overall, the consortium grant is a great opportunity that will allow us to enhance MCCC’s already robust computer science and STEM programming and resources,” Bretz said.

“We are looking forward to the great things that this grant will help us do for our students and the MCCC community, said Dr. Rebecca Hays, Assistant Dean of STEM.

“Earning industry-recognized certificates will help students in their job search and potentially lead to higher-paying jobs.”

MCCC currently offers associate degree programs in:

Its certificate programs cover:

  • Computer networking and cybersecurity
  • Cloud computing
  • Web development and design
  • Software engineering 

The objective of the consortium is to increase the number of students who earn industry-recognized certifications. MCCC courses are already aligned with these certifications, but many students do not realize the importance of completing the exams or face other barriers to completing them.

MCCC will enhance advising for Computer Information Science and STEM students to increase retention. The college will also provide career coaches to assist students entering the workforce.

MCCC is planning to explore partnerships with local high schools and four-year colleges to strengthen pipelines of potential students entering the field and to provide additional educational opportunities for MCCC students.

In addition, MCCC will provide Prior Learning Assessment credits to veterans who learned technology and other skills in the military service.  

Dr. Waleed Farag, IUP professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute for Cybersecurity, will lead the Collaborative Pennsylvania-wide Community College Consortium.

For more information about MCCC’s STEM associate degree and certificate programs, visit its website.  

__________

Montgomery County Community College, the sponsor of MONTCO.Today’s Career Corner offers more than 100 associate’s degree and certificate programs at the college’s Blue Bell, Pottstown, The Culinary Arts Institute in Lansdale campuses, and online.

Funded by Montgomery County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and student tuition, Montgomery County Community college offers a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

Take advantage of all the college has to offer — from challenging educational and professional development opportunities to stimulating activities and cultural programs. Their doors are always open.

Learn more about the college’s degrees and programs or plan an in-person visit to get a firsthand look at the college’s state-of-the-art facilities and friendly campus life. 

Montco Momentum for All!

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers —Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Faculty Diversity Fellowship Program – Advising position. This program aims to increase the racial and ethnic diversity of the college’s non-teaching faculty and broadening access to the college-advising profession to minority professionals.  The Diversity Fellow is expected to provide workshops...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to MCCC Students

W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community

The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe

Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble

The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Limerick (top) and the present land holdings of Metropolitan Commercial Development, a Berks County CRE firm. A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LIMERICK, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy