Why Does ‘The Office’ Work?

One thing about me, I consider myself an aficionado of ‘The Office.’ I have seen the series all the way through at the very least eight or nine times, I've listened to all the podcasts, and read all the books. Basically, if it is media that has to do with ‘The Office,’ I have consumed it. Which has led me to feel like im at this point where I fully understand why ‘The Office’ has become one of the most-watched tv shows of all time.

I really do think it all surrounds that last talking head Pam does, where she talking about beauty in ordinary things. What Greg Daniels did with ‘The Office’ was he took the most mundane environment in the world, a paper company, and showed all the nuanced kind of people you would find there. As you watch the show, no matter what your life looks like, no matter your age or job title, you begin to realize that you relate to either a character or a situation, and then suddenly the show just makes sense.

These characters are so specific, especially when it comes to leading characters like Dwight or Pam. These characters are complexed and have so many dimensions to them, and instead of that making them seem far off, it makes it easier to compare them to people in our real lives, or even ourselves.